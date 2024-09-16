Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the copy of the newspaper publication made on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Pratahkal (Marathi Newspaper) in compliance with general circular no. 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 issued by the MCA in relation to 29th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. IST through video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Gist of proceedings of the 29th AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 16, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)