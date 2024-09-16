|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the copy of the newspaper publication made on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Pratahkal (Marathi Newspaper) in compliance with general circular no. 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 issued by the MCA in relation to 29th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. IST through video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Gist of proceedings of the 29th AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 16, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.