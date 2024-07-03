SectorEntertainment
Open₹96.16
Prev. Close₹90.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹163.5
Day's High₹102
Day's Low₹89.5
52 Week's High₹116.79
52 Week's Low₹59.85
Book Value₹84.2
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)205.71
P/E25.71
EPS3.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.29
11.29
11.29
11.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
177.12
166.67
158.23
136.6
Net Worth
188.41
177.96
169.52
147.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.63
21.6
11.5
59.32
yoy growth (%)
-13.77
87.89
-80.61
2.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.21
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.42
Employee costs
-3.66
-5.57
-4.96
-11.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.04
4.53
1.75
2.36
Depreciation
-2.04
-2.31
-2.71
-7.04
Tax paid
-2.06
0.64
-0.25
-1.12
Working capital
4.52
9.58
27.52
12.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.77
87.89
-80.61
2.19
Op profit growth
108.36
-187.5
-186.07
-43.5
EBIT growth
30.38
32.8
-1.19
111.7
Net profit growth
34.94
246.5
20.17
-151.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
194.55
163.18
131.73
72.89
171.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.55
163.18
131.73
72.89
171.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.06
11.08
23.2
14.8
8.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Subhash Ghai
Director
Parvez A Farooqui
Managing Director
Rahul Puri
Independent Director
Kewal Handa
Independent Director
Paulomi Dhawan
Addtnl Independent Director
Kapil Bagla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
HEMAL NAROTAM PANKHANIA
Independent Director
Rentala Chandrashekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mukta Arts Ltd
Summary
Mukta Arts Ltd., headed by Subhash Ghai, a well known Hindi film personality is one of the complete entertainment company with presence in Film Production, Television Content production, Film Distribution and Equipment Hiring for Film Making.It is the first Hindi film production company to tap the capital markets. Established on September 7, 1982, it has several hits to its credit with a strong backing of Subhash Ghai, its chairman. The company come out with a maiden Rs 100 cr public issue in Jul.2000. Out of which Rs 75 cr was the book built portion. The allotment finalised in the last week of July resulted in high net worth individuals getting 50% of the book-built portion(Rs 75 crore). It has made its debut on the BSE at a premium of about 33% to its offer price of Rs 165 for a Rs 5 paid-up share. The scrip got listed at Rs 220 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Presently the company is the generation and distribution of contents forthe entertainment industry. It has to its credit a long list of commercial successful Hindi films. These films have been extensively appreciated bythe audience both in India and overseas. Mukta Arts is also engaged in the business of hiring out cinematic equipment and owns a mordern studioAUDEUS which is equipped with sophisticated and state-of-the-artequipment for world class production and post production operations. It has also forayed into the distribution business.The company plans to enter the television software arena with a library of a
The Mukta Arts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukta Arts Ltd is ₹205.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukta Arts Ltd is 25.71 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukta Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukta Arts Ltd is ₹59.85 and ₹116.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukta Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.41%, 3 Years at 22.45%, 1 Year at 14.12%, 6 Month at 30.51%, 3 Month at -7.40% and 1 Month at 7.65%.
