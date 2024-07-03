Summary

Mukta Arts Ltd., headed by Subhash Ghai, a well known Hindi film personality is one of the complete entertainment company with presence in Film Production, Television Content production, Film Distribution and Equipment Hiring for Film Making.It is the first Hindi film production company to tap the capital markets. Established on September 7, 1982, it has several hits to its credit with a strong backing of Subhash Ghai, its chairman. The company come out with a maiden Rs 100 cr public issue in Jul.2000. Out of which Rs 75 cr was the book built portion. The allotment finalised in the last week of July resulted in high net worth individuals getting 50% of the book-built portion(Rs 75 crore). It has made its debut on the BSE at a premium of about 33% to its offer price of Rs 165 for a Rs 5 paid-up share. The scrip got listed at Rs 220 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Presently the company is the generation and distribution of contents forthe entertainment industry. It has to its credit a long list of commercial successful Hindi films. These films have been extensively appreciated bythe audience both in India and overseas. Mukta Arts is also engaged in the business of hiring out cinematic equipment and owns a mordern studioAUDEUS which is equipped with sophisticated and state-of-the-artequipment for world class production and post production operations. It has also forayed into the distribution business.The company plans to enter the television software arena with a library of a

