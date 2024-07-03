iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukta Arts Ltd Share Price

91.08
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.16
  • Day's High102
  • 52 Wk High116.79
  • Prev. Close90.78
  • Day's Low89.5
  • 52 Wk Low 59.85
  • Turnover (lac)163.5
  • P/E25.71
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value84.2
  • EPS3.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)205.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mukta Arts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

96.16

Prev. Close

90.78

Turnover(Lac.)

163.5

Day's High

102

Day's Low

89.5

52 Week's High

116.79

52 Week's Low

59.85

Book Value

84.2

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.71

P/E

25.71

EPS

3.65

Divi. Yield

0

Mukta Arts Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mukta Arts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mukta Arts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 29.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukta Arts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.29

11.29

11.29

11.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

177.12

166.67

158.23

136.6

Net Worth

188.41

177.96

169.52

147.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.63

21.6

11.5

59.32

yoy growth (%)

-13.77

87.89

-80.61

2.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.21

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.42

Employee costs

-3.66

-5.57

-4.96

-11.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.04

4.53

1.75

2.36

Depreciation

-2.04

-2.31

-2.71

-7.04

Tax paid

-2.06

0.64

-0.25

-1.12

Working capital

4.52

9.58

27.52

12.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.77

87.89

-80.61

2.19

Op profit growth

108.36

-187.5

-186.07

-43.5

EBIT growth

30.38

32.8

-1.19

111.7

Net profit growth

34.94

246.5

20.17

-151.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

194.55

163.18

131.73

72.89

171.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

194.55

163.18

131.73

72.89

171.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.06

11.08

23.2

14.8

8.57

View Annually Results

Mukta Arts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukta Arts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Subhash Ghai

Director

Parvez A Farooqui

Managing Director

Rahul Puri

Independent Director

Kewal Handa

Independent Director

Paulomi Dhawan

Addtnl Independent Director

Kapil Bagla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

HEMAL NAROTAM PANKHANIA

Independent Director

Rentala Chandrashekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukta Arts Ltd

Summary

Mukta Arts Ltd., headed by Subhash Ghai, a well known Hindi film personality is one of the complete entertainment company with presence in Film Production, Television Content production, Film Distribution and Equipment Hiring for Film Making.It is the first Hindi film production company to tap the capital markets. Established on September 7, 1982, it has several hits to its credit with a strong backing of Subhash Ghai, its chairman. The company come out with a maiden Rs 100 cr public issue in Jul.2000. Out of which Rs 75 cr was the book built portion. The allotment finalised in the last week of July resulted in high net worth individuals getting 50% of the book-built portion(Rs 75 crore). It has made its debut on the BSE at a premium of about 33% to its offer price of Rs 165 for a Rs 5 paid-up share. The scrip got listed at Rs 220 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Presently the company is the generation and distribution of contents forthe entertainment industry. It has to its credit a long list of commercial successful Hindi films. These films have been extensively appreciated bythe audience both in India and overseas. Mukta Arts is also engaged in the business of hiring out cinematic equipment and owns a mordern studioAUDEUS which is equipped with sophisticated and state-of-the-artequipment for world class production and post production operations. It has also forayed into the distribution business.The company plans to enter the television software arena with a library of a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mukta Arts Ltd share price today?

The Mukta Arts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Arts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukta Arts Ltd is ₹205.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukta Arts Ltd is 25.71 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukta Arts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukta Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukta Arts Ltd is ₹59.85 and ₹116.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukta Arts Ltd?

Mukta Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.41%, 3 Years at 22.45%, 1 Year at 14.12%, 6 Month at 30.51%, 3 Month at -7.40% and 1 Month at 7.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukta Arts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukta Arts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.71 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 29.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Arts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.