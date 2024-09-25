Mukta Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.04
4.53
1.75
2.36
Depreciation
-2.04
-2.31
-2.71
-7.04
Tax paid
-2.06
0.64
-0.25
-1.12
Working capital
4.52
9.58
27.52
12.64
Other operating items
Operating
9.46
12.43
26.29
6.83
Capital expenditure
2.06
5.38
0.5
-18.65
Free cash flow
11.52
17.81
26.8
-11.81
Equity raised
259.17
250.9
250.05
222.48
Investing
0
1.06
-1.36
-16.16
Financing
18.85
18.8
19.11
9.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
289.55
288.58
294.61
204.09
