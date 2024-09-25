iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukta Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.08
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Arts Ltd

Mukta Arts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.04

4.53

1.75

2.36

Depreciation

-2.04

-2.31

-2.71

-7.04

Tax paid

-2.06

0.64

-0.25

-1.12

Working capital

4.52

9.58

27.52

12.64

Other operating items

Operating

9.46

12.43

26.29

6.83

Capital expenditure

2.06

5.38

0.5

-18.65

Free cash flow

11.52

17.81

26.8

-11.81

Equity raised

259.17

250.9

250.05

222.48

Investing

0

1.06

-1.36

-16.16

Financing

18.85

18.8

19.11

9.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

289.55

288.58

294.61

204.09

