Mukta Arts Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
194.55
163.18
131.73
72.89
171.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.55
163.18
131.73
72.89
171.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.06
11.08
23.2
14.8
8.57
Total Income
208.6
174.26
154.93
87.69
180.26
Total Expenditure
180.53
158.61
112.6
66.1
153.27
PBIDT
28.07
15.65
42.33
21.58
26.99
Interest
14.76
13.94
12.4
13.68
15.64
PBDT
13.31
1.71
29.93
7.9
11.35
Depreciation
19.78
19.43
17.74
19.19
19.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.11
1.79
5.43
1.3
0.41
Deferred Tax
-0.79
-0.67
0.18
-0.77
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.79
-18.84
6.58
-11.83
-8.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.66
-18.75
6.22
-12.3
-8.49
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.1
-0.25
1.7
-0.5
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.56
-18.5
4.52
-11.8
-8.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.92
-8.33
2.9
-5.47
-4.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.29
11.29
11.29
11.29
11.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
66,91,910
66,91,910
66,91,910
66,91,910
66,91,910
Public Shareholding (%)
29.63
29.63
29.63
29.63
29.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,58,93,290
1,58,93,290
1,58,93,290
1,58,93,290
1,58,93,290
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
70.37
70.37
70.37
70.37
70.37
PBIDTM(%)
14.42
9.59
32.13
29.6
15.72
PBDTM(%)
6.84
1.04
22.72
10.83
6.61
PATM(%)
-3.49
-11.54
4.99
-16.22
-4.87
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.