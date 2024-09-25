iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukta Arts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88
(-3.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Arts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.63

21.6

11.5

59.32

yoy growth (%)

-13.77

87.89

-80.61

2.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.21

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.42

Employee costs

-3.66

-5.57

-4.96

-11.12

As % of sales

19.65

25.78

43.14

18.75

Other costs

-9.2

-13.27

-9.69

-41.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.42

61.42

84.31

69.63

Operating profit

5.75

2.76

-3.15

3.66

OPM

30.91

12.79

-27.46

6.18

Depreciation

-2.04

-2.31

-2.71

-7.04

Interest expense

-5.84

-6.89

-6.84

-6.34

Other income

11.17

10.97

14.47

12.08

Profit before tax

9.04

4.53

1.75

2.36

Taxes

-2.06

0.64

-0.25

-1.12

Tax rate

-22.85

14.17

-14.78

-47.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.98

5.17

1.49

1.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.98

5.17

1.49

1.24

yoy growth (%)

34.94

246.5

20.17

-151.7

NPM

37.46

23.94

12.98

2.09

