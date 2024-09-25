Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.63
21.6
11.5
59.32
yoy growth (%)
-13.77
87.89
-80.61
2.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.21
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.42
Employee costs
-3.66
-5.57
-4.96
-11.12
As % of sales
19.65
25.78
43.14
18.75
Other costs
-9.2
-13.27
-9.69
-41.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.42
61.42
84.31
69.63
Operating profit
5.75
2.76
-3.15
3.66
OPM
30.91
12.79
-27.46
6.18
Depreciation
-2.04
-2.31
-2.71
-7.04
Interest expense
-5.84
-6.89
-6.84
-6.34
Other income
11.17
10.97
14.47
12.08
Profit before tax
9.04
4.53
1.75
2.36
Taxes
-2.06
0.64
-0.25
-1.12
Tax rate
-22.85
14.17
-14.78
-47.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.98
5.17
1.49
1.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.98
5.17
1.49
1.24
yoy growth (%)
34.94
246.5
20.17
-151.7
NPM
37.46
23.94
12.98
2.09
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.