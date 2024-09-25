iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukta Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

90.13
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:32 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.29

11.29

11.29

11.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

177.12

166.67

158.23

136.6

Net Worth

188.41

177.96

169.52

147.89

Minority Interest

Debt

63.94

62.09

56.22

59.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

252.35

240.05

225.74

207.03

Fixed Assets

27.33

28.92

28.22

38.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.09

31.52

28.61

26.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.4

2.19

2.22

2.67

Networking Capital

182.92

164.67

158.85

128.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

22.08

15.96

14.6

19.19

Debtor Days

375.94

Other Current Assets

179.27

176.2

169.4

153.95

Sundry Creditors

-3.85

-2.33

-3.08

-1.77

Creditor Days

34.67

Other Current Liabilities

-14.58

-25.16

-22.07

-42.42

Cash

6.61

12.76

7.85

10.55

Total Assets

252.35

240.06

225.75

207.05

