Mukta Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.29
11.29
11.29
11.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
177.12
166.67
158.23
136.6
Net Worth
188.41
177.96
169.52
147.89
Minority Interest
Debt
63.94
62.09
56.22
59.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
252.35
240.05
225.74
207.03
Fixed Assets
27.33
28.92
28.22
38.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.09
31.52
28.61
26.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.4
2.19
2.22
2.67
Networking Capital
182.92
164.67
158.85
128.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
22.08
15.96
14.6
19.19
Debtor Days
375.94
Other Current Assets
179.27
176.2
169.4
153.95
Sundry Creditors
-3.85
-2.33
-3.08
-1.77
Creditor Days
34.67
Other Current Liabilities
-14.58
-25.16
-22.07
-42.42
Cash
6.61
12.76
7.85
10.55
Total Assets
252.35
240.06
225.75
207.05
