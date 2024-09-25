Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.54
38.1
24.79
12.68
Op profit growth
-60.48
121.18
80.84
-65.28
EBIT growth
-63.15
18.14
187.33
-61.67
Net profit growth
41.19
75.91
-37.61
155.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.98
10.72
6.69
4.62
EBIT margin
3.95
4.56
5.33
2.31
Net profit margin
-16.87
-5.07
-3.98
-7.97
RoCE
2.85
7.31
5.53
1.84
RoNW
-111.42
-10.22
-3.41
-5.03
RoA
-3.04
-2.03
-1.03
-1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.45
-3.65
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-13.94
-12.34
-7.77
-8.73
Book value per share
-1.39
3.83
15.01
17.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.14
-4.93
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.01
-1.45
-8.26
-11.41
P/B
-20.11
4.68
4.27
5.82
EV/EBIDTA
6.76
4.31
11.48
21.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
9.51
7.06
5.3
19.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.56
29.36
35.1
99.37
Inventory days
4.8
2.03
2.31
2.27
Creditor days
-173.96
-69.47
-79.75
-114.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.21
-0.5
-0.59
-0.26
Net debt / equity
-27.28
8.75
2.23
1.97
Net debt / op. profit
11.81
4.12
9.1
16.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.32
-3.12
-12.27
-9.09
Employee costs
-28.92
-19.2
-20.73
-20.33
Other costs
-59.75
-66.94
-60.28
-65.95
