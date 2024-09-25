iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukta Arts Ltd Key Ratios

85.8
(-0.19%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:11:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Arts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.54

38.1

24.79

12.68

Op profit growth

-60.48

121.18

80.84

-65.28

EBIT growth

-63.15

18.14

187.33

-61.67

Net profit growth

41.19

75.91

-37.61

155.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.98

10.72

6.69

4.62

EBIT margin

3.95

4.56

5.33

2.31

Net profit margin

-16.87

-5.07

-3.98

-7.97

RoCE

2.85

7.31

5.53

1.84

RoNW

-111.42

-10.22

-3.41

-5.03

RoA

-3.04

-2.03

-1.03

-1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.45

-3.65

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-13.94

-12.34

-7.77

-8.73

Book value per share

-1.39

3.83

15.01

17.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.14

-4.93

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.01

-1.45

-8.26

-11.41

P/B

-20.11

4.68

4.27

5.82

EV/EBIDTA

6.76

4.31

11.48

21.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

9.51

7.06

5.3

19.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.56

29.36

35.1

99.37

Inventory days

4.8

2.03

2.31

2.27

Creditor days

-173.96

-69.47

-79.75

-114.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.21

-0.5

-0.59

-0.26

Net debt / equity

-27.28

8.75

2.23

1.97

Net debt / op. profit

11.81

4.12

9.1

16.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.32

-3.12

-12.27

-9.09

Employee costs

-28.92

-19.2

-20.73

-20.33

Other costs

-59.75

-66.94

-60.28

-65.95

Mukta Arts : related Articles

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Arts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.