BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Your Company completed the delivery of the daily soap "Jaanaki" which was telecast on Doordarshan and remained one of the most popular soaps on the channel. Monetisation of the Hindi Film library also continued steadily. Scripts have been finalised for a few film projects which are now ready for production.

Subsidiary Companies

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has seven subsidiary Companies namely, Whistling Woods International Limited, Connect.1 Limited, Mukta Telemedia Limited, Mukta Creative Ventures Limited (Formerly Coruscant Tec Limited), *Mukta A2 Cinemas Private Limited (Formerly Mukta A2 Cinemas Limited), Mukta A2 Multiplex W.L.L, Bahrain and #Mukta V N Films Limited.

*The Office of Regional Director, Western Region on 6th June, 2024 passed an order approving the conversion of the Company from "Public Limited" to "Private Limited" and consequent change in the name of the Company from "Mukta A2 Cinemas Limited" to "Mukta A2 Cinemas Private Limited" vide revised certificate of incorporation dated 10th July, 2024.

#Mukta V N Films Limited is a subsidiary of the Company as per the Companies Act, 2013, whereas it is considered as a Joint Venture Company in terms of Ind AS in the consolidated financials of the Company.

Whistling Woods International Limited and Mukta A2 Cinemas Private Limited are material subsidiaries of the Company within the meaning of Regulation 16(1)(c) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Whistling Woods International Limited ("WWI") which is recognised as India’s premier Media, Entertainment, Communication and Creative Arts Institute, has had a highly active year. WWI’s roadmap of innovation has seen the inclusion of multiple technological workflows of Virtual Production, and its associated elements like Photogrammetry, Motion Capture & Camera Tracking into our curriculum.

Further, WWI has also commenced development of curriculum and teaching methodologies in the innovative area of

Generative AI and how / where Gen AI will play a role in the filmmaking workflows for the future.

Academically, WWI has renewed its association with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for awarding of Degrees for all its programs and continues down the path of mainstreaming Media & Entertainment Education. WWI has also significantly expanded its global Academic Partnerships roster with several universities signed up with in US, Australia, Europe, UK and South Korea. Some of these associations have also seen activity on-ground with international cohorts of students visiting WWI and WWI students travelling to these universities.

Mukta A2 Cinemas Private Limited ("MA2") focussed on consolidation by closing down 9 screens at 4 loss-making locations and opening 20 screens at 6 new properties. Some of the existing properties with good potential have been earmarked for refurbishment to give them a new lease of life. So, from an opening screen count of 62 screens in 24 locations, MA2 closed the year with 73 screens in 26 locations. The 14 screens under its JV with Asian Cinemas continue to perform. It has moved to a management model for 5 properties with 17 screens, located in Telangana and Gujarat. While a substantial portion of the year has had lacklustre performance of movies at the box office, some superhits stood out, like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal. This financial year has as a result, yielded improved performance over the previous year.

Mukta A2 Multiplex W.L.L has along with operating the existing 6 screens in Juffair, Bahrain, started handling Programming and Distribution for the 10 screen property in Dana Mall which the Company was earlier managing. Further, in connection with the agreement to manage a chain of multiplexes in Saudi Arabia, 5 cinemas are scheduled for launch in the next few months, with 7 screens adding in Onaizah and Khafji in September, 3 screens in Dammam in October, 3 screens at Hafr Al Batin in November and 3 at Methneb in December. This will take the total tally to 32 screens.

Both the Dana Mall property and the Saudi Arabia business are already contributing revenue. Another subsidiary of the Company, Connect.1 Limited monetises content on digital platforms.

Mukta Telemedia Limited is a subsidiary of the Company which handles production of TV-serials, management of event shows and entertainment software.

Mukta Creative Ventures Limited is a subsidiary providing mobile based solutions with a focus on content, applications and commerce.

The programming business of Mukta V N Films Limited is now performing steadily. As the exhibition sector returns to pre- covid levels of business, its health also continues to improve. The number of Cinema screens that the Company services has grown during the year.

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of its subsidiary companies. Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Company’s subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached as Annexure-A to this Report.