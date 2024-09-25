Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

MUKTA ARTS LTD. - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Trading Window closure from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results.

Board of Directors at meeting held 14th November, 2024 approved the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. Board also gave approval for conducting Postal Ballot for regularising appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar Rentala (DIN: 01312412) as Independent Director and Remuneration to directors exceeding overall managerial remuneration limit as per Section 197, read with Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MUKTA ARTS LTD. - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Trading Window closure from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

MUKTA ARTS LTD. - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 28/05/2024 to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Trading Window closure from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results.

Board of Directors approved Statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 at Meeting held 28th May, 2024. Meeting commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 01:40 p.m.

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Meeting Commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:15 p.m.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024