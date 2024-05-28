<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT</dhhead>
To the Members Mukta Arts Limited
Report on audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Qualified Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Mukta Arts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements’).
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis of Qualified Opinion
As at March 31, 2024, the company’s investment in its subsidiary (including deemed investment), Whistling woods International Limited (WWIL) a joint venture between the company and Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), aggregates to Rs. 19,95,11,218/- and loans and advances, deposits, interest receivable and rent receivable aggregate to Rs. 64,13,83,146/- recoverable from WWIL.
As fully explained in Note 42 to the accompanying audited financial statements, the Order of February 9, 2012 passed by the High Court of judicature at Bombay (‘High Court’), had quashed the joint Venture Agreement (‘JVA’) between the company and Maharashtra Film Stage Cultural Development Corporation (‘MFSCDCL’). Maharashtra Film Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (‘MFSCDC’) raised net demand of Rs. 59,19,66,210/- and asked WWIL to vacate the premises. WWIL’s petition for special leave to appeal filed with the Supreme Court of India had also been dismissed. The Company and WWIL had filed application to review the said order with the High Court and an Interim stay was granted on July 30, 2014 which required deposit of Rs.10,00,38,000/- by January 2015 against payment of arrears of rent for the year 2000-01 to 2013-14 and payment of Rs.45,00,000/- per annum from Financial Year 2014-15 till the settlement of the case, to MFSCDCL. As per the terms of the said Order, till financial year 2016-17, Rs. 11,35,38,000/- has been paid by the Company and for financial year 2017-18 to 2021-22 Rs. 45,00,000/- per annum has been paid by WWIL. The State Govt. of Maharashtra and MFSCDCL challenged the order of the High Court in the Supreme Court which was dismissed by the Supreme Court on September 22, 2014. The amount so paid / being paid by the– Company have been accounted under Non - Current Other Financial Assets in the Standalone Financial Statements to be adjusted on the settlement of the case. Management of WWIL informs that these will be accounted as an expense, if required, on the settlement of the case.
Additionally, without giving effect to the matter as stated above, WWIL’s net worth stands fully eroded as at March 31, 2024. Management of WWIL believes that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis based on its assessment of the merits of the case, plans for the future and support provided by its holding company.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon
The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure(s) to Board’s Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.
Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we 59
are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Independent Auditors’ Report (Continued)
Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.
Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such
60 communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
For Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates Chartered Accountants
Firm No. 111184W
Sd/-
CA. Subhash Jhunjhunwala Partner
Membership No. 016331
UDIN: 24016331BKBHEG3893 61
Date: May 28, 2024
Place: Mumbai
Annexure A referred to in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Paragraph of Independent Auditor’s report of even date to the members of Mukta Arts Limited on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:
b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company
|Sr No
|
|Amount (Rs.)
|Sr No
|
Name of the Parties
|
Amount (Rs.)
|1
|M/s Om Films Pvt. Ltd.
|
2,52,07,184/-
|3
|
VKL Resorts India Pvt Ltd.
|
1,70,57,670/-
|2
|Verghese Kurian
|
3,25,44,877/-
|4
|
VKL Builders India Pvt Ltd.
|
78,66,236/-
According to management, the purpose of extending the aforementioned deposits was always for business purposes. The company intended to utilize these funds to execute agreements with the involved parties, and the motive was never to accrue/earn interest on the deposits given.
Furthermore, management indicates that recovery proceedings are underway regarding certain parties, with the company not anticipating the realization of the understandings and discussions previously held with them.
According to information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, GST and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.
62 of any disputes. The following dues of Service Tax & Income Tax have not been deposited by the company on
account of dispute:
|Name of the statute
|
|
|
|
|Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994
|Service Tax
|
8,75,000/-*
|November 1996 –
November 2001
|Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
19,53,900/-
|Asst year 2015-16
|Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)
|
1,55,77,380/-
|Asst year 2014-15
|
88,08,700/-
|Asst Year 2013-14
|
15,08,440/-
|Asst Year 2012-13
|
5,24,938/-
|Asst year 2011-12
|Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Appeals)
*Excludes Amount deposited under protest Rs. 8,00,000/-
- During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.
- As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.
63
(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;
For Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates Chartered Accountants
Firm No. 111184W
Sd/-
CA. Subhash Jhunjhunwala Partner
Membership No. 016331 UDIN: 24016331BKBHEG3893
Date: May 28, 2024
Place: Mumbai
Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Mukta Arts Limited
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mukta Arts Limited ("the Company") for the year ended on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act.
64
Auditor’s Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and specified under sub-section 10 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Qualified Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India except for the effects/possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024.
We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the material weakness doesn’t affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.
For Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates Chartered Accountants
Firm No. 111184W
Sd/-
CA. Subhash Jhunjhunwala Partner
Membership No. 016331 UDIN: 24016331BKBHEG3893
Date: May 28, 2024
Place: Mumbai
