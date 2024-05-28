<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members Mukta Arts Limited

Report on audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Mukta Arts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements’).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

As at March 31, 2024, the company’s investment in its subsidiary (including deemed investment), Whistling woods International Limited (WWIL) a joint venture between the company and Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), aggregates to Rs. 19,95,11,218/- and loans and advances, deposits, interest receivable and rent receivable aggregate to Rs. 64,13,83,146/- recoverable from WWIL.

As fully explained in Note 42 to the accompanying audited financial statements, the Order of February 9, 2012 passed by the High Court of judicature at Bombay (‘High Court’), had quashed the joint Venture Agreement (‘JVA’) between the company and Maharashtra Film Stage Cultural Development Corporation (‘MFSCDCL’). Maharashtra Film Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (‘MFSCDC’) raised net demand of Rs. 59,19,66,210/- and asked WWIL to vacate the premises. WWIL’s petition for special leave to appeal filed with the Supreme Court of India had also been dismissed. The Company and WWIL had filed application to review the said order with the High Court and an Interim stay was granted on July 30, 2014 which required deposit of Rs.10,00,38,000/- by January 2015 against payment of arrears of rent for the year 2000-01 to 2013-14 and payment of Rs.45,00,000/- per annum from Financial Year 2014-15 till the settlement of the case, to MFSCDCL. As per the terms of the said Order, till financial year 2016-17, Rs. 11,35,38,000/- has been paid by the Company and for financial year 2017-18 to 2021-22 Rs. 45,00,000/- per annum has been paid by WWIL. The State Govt. of Maharashtra and MFSCDCL challenged the order of the High Court in the Supreme Court which was dismissed by the Supreme Court on September 22, 2014. The amount so paid / being paid by the– Company have been accounted under Non - Current Other Financial Assets in the Standalone Financial Statements to be adjusted on the settlement of the case. Management of WWIL informs that these will be accounted as an expense, if required, on the settlement of the case.

Additionally, without giving effect to the matter as stated above, WWIL’s net worth stands fully eroded as at March 31, 2024. Management of WWIL believes that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis based on its assessment of the merits of the case, plans for the future and support provided by its holding company.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure(s) to Board’s Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we 59

are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Independent Auditors’ Report (Continued) Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.



Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.



Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.



Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.



Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such 60 communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B, and In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Notes No. 39. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses – Refer Note No. 45. There was no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024 – Refer Note No. 46. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis- statement. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm No. 111184W Sd/- CA. Subhash Jhunjhunwala Partner Membership No. 016331 UDIN: 24016331BKBHEG3893 61 Date: May 28, 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure A referred to in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Paragraph of Independent Auditor’s report of even date to the members of Mukta Arts Limited on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

The company has concluded physical verification of Plant and Equipment during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

a) As explained by the Management, Company does not have any inventory for physical verification. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to the firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. The provisions of paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, with reference to the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, which regulates ‘Intercorporate Loans & Investments’, the Company failed to, accrue Interest on the following for the F.Y.2023-24:

Loan received from ‘Surbhi Investments & Trading Company Private Ltd.’ Of Rs. 52,00,000/- and Inter-Corporate Deposit from A.A.Films private limited of Rs.4,80,00,000/- Inter-Corporate Deposits/ Cinema Deposits landed to following Parties where no Interest has been accrued for the F.Y.2023-24:

Sr No Name of the Parties Amount (Rs.) Sr No Name of the Parties Amount (Rs.) 1 M/s Om Films Pvt. Ltd. 2,52,07,184/- 3 VKL Resorts India Pvt Ltd. 1,70,57,670/- 2 Verghese Kurian 3,25,44,877/- 4 VKL Builders India Pvt Ltd. 78,66,236/-

According to management, the purpose of extending the aforementioned deposits was always for business purposes. The company intended to utilize these funds to execute agreements with the involved parties, and the motive was never to accrue/earn interest on the deposits given. Furthermore, management indicates that recovery proceedings are underway regarding certain parties, with the company not anticipating the realization of the understandings and discussions previously held with them.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from public within the provision of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. As informed to us by management, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of services rendered by the company. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues except that there have been delays in depositing Goods and Services Tax, Professional Tax, Provident Fund, Show Tax, Income Tax and Employees’ State Insurance with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, GST and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues payable in respect of value added tax, GST, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account

62 of any disputes. The following dues of Service Tax & Income Tax have not been deposited by the company on account of dispute:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 8,75,000/-* November 1996 – November 2001 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 19,53,900/- Asst year 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 1,55,77,380/- Asst year 2014-15 88,08,700/- Asst Year 2013-14 15,08,440/- Asst Year 2012-13 5,24,938/- Asst year 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Appeals)

*Excludes Amount deposited under protest Rs. 8,00,000/-

According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) (a) On the basis of verification of records and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records made available to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans from Financial Institutions or from the Bank and has not issued Debentures.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short- term basis which have been utilised for long-term purposes. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

On the basis of verification of records and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records made available to us, the company has utilized the money raised by way of Term loan for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any moneys by way of public issue/ follow-on offer including debt instruments. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examinations of the records of the company, the managerial remuneration has been paid/ provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii) of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that: The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable. As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. 63 (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit; According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. On the basis of verification of records and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records made available to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

For Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm No. 111184W Sd/- CA. Subhash Jhunjhunwala Partner Membership No. 016331 UDIN: 24016331BKBHEG3893 Date: May 28, 2024 Place: Mumbai Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Mukta Arts Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mukta Arts Limited ("the Company") for the year ended on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 64