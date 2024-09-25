|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting and cut-off date in Newspaper Proceeding under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, enclosing herewith summery of proceeding of 42nd AGM of the company held on 27th September, 2024 at 04:32 p.m. through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Enclosing herewith voting results and Scrutinizers Report of 42nd Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
