Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.93
0.84
-0.81
Net Worth
5.43
1.34
-0.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
565.95
|13.05
|22,303.22
|362.18
|2.65
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
119.15
|15.12
|11,444.59
|111.5
|2.04
|1,683.9
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,016.9
|0
|9,985.95
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
471
|44.1
|9,090.75
|40.22
|0.95
|177.35
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
575.05
|43.53
|7,350.96
|45.84
|1.22
|88.07
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anish Tulshibhai Patel
Joint Managing Director
Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani
Independent Director
Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah
Independent Director
Ronak A Mehta
Independent Director
Amisha Fenil Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratika Khandelwal
Block C-1001 Krish Cubical,
Nr.Govardhan Party Plot Thalte,
Gujarat - 380059
Tel: +91 07935289865/07935288291
Website: http://www.theconnplex.com
Email: info@theconnplex.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Connplex Cinemas Ltd
