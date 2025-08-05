iifl-logo

Connplex Cinemas Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Connplex Cinemas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Connplex Cinemas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Aug, 2025|03:31 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Connplex Cinemas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.93

0.84

-0.81

Net Worth

5.43

1.34

-0.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Connplex Cinemas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

565.95

13.0522,303.22362.182.65909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

119.15

15.1211,444.59111.52.041,683.9110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,016.9

09,985.95-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

471

44.19,090.7540.220.95177.3575.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

575.05

43.537,350.9645.841.2288.0716.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Connplex Cinemas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anish Tulshibhai Patel

Joint Managing Director

Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani

Independent Director

Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah

Independent Director

Ronak A Mehta

Independent Director

Amisha Fenil Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratika Khandelwal

Registered Office

Block C-1001 Krish Cubical,

Nr.Govardhan Party Plot Thalte,

Gujarat - 380059

Tel: +91 07935289865/07935288291

Website: http://www.theconnplex.com

Email: info@theconnplex.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Connplex Cinemas Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Connplex Cinemas Ltd share price today?

The Connplex Cinemas Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Connplex Cinemas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Connplex Cinemas Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Connplex Cinemas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Connplex Cinemas Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Connplex Cinemas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Connplex Cinemas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Connplex Cinemas Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Connplex Cinemas Ltd?

Connplex Cinemas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Connplex Cinemas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Connplex Cinemas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Connplex Cinemas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.