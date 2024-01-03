Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
565.95
|13.05
|22,303.22
|362.18
|2.65
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
119.15
|15.12
|11,444.59
|111.5
|2.04
|1,683.9
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,016.9
|0
|9,985.95
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
471
|44.1
|9,090.75
|40.22
|0.95
|177.35
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
575.05
|43.53
|7,350.96
|45.84
|1.22
|88.07
|16.39
No Record Found
