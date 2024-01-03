Connplex Cinemas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.93
0.84
-0.81
Net Worth
5.43
1.34
-0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.32
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
5.8
1.76
-0.26
Fixed Assets
12.26
10.37
5.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.34
5
2.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.19
Networking Capital
-15.28
-17.45
-9.64
Inventories
4.39
2.03
0.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.78
1.24
0.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.14
5.47
5.18
Sundry Creditors
-5.39
-1.51
-1.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.2
-24.68
-14.36
Cash
3.49
3.85
0.95
Total Assets
5.81
1.77
-0.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.