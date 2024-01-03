iifl-logo

Connplex Cinemas Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.93

0.84

-0.81

Net Worth

5.43

1.34

-0.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

0.32

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.1

0

Total Liabilities

5.8

1.76

-0.26

Fixed Assets

12.26

10.37

5.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.34

5

2.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.19

Networking Capital

-15.28

-17.45

-9.64

Inventories

4.39

2.03

0.12

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.78

1.24

0.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.14

5.47

5.18

Sundry Creditors

-5.39

-1.51

-1.45

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-25.2

-24.68

-14.36

Cash

3.49

3.85

0.95

Total Assets

5.81

1.77

-0.27

