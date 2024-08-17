iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Share Price

69.05
(-0.07%)
Mar 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

69.1

Prev. Close

69.1

Turnover(Lac.)

58.66

Day's High

69.25

Day's Low

69

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

548.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Corporate Action

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:46 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 2.16%

Institutions: 2.16%

Non-Institutions: 22.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

639.73

639.73

639.73

39.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,177.3

-1,058.17

-930.88

-838.09

Net Worth

-537.57

-418.44

-291.15

-798.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

298

313.22

344.87

290.09

yoy growth (%)

-4.85

-9.17

18.88

16.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-77.18

-67.18

-64.46

-57.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-109.98

17.64

44.59

63.9

Depreciation

-43.07

-17.73

-27.9

-31.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-673.38

622.4

-21.64

65.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.85

-9.17

18.88

16.53

Op profit growth

-22.88

-5.97

36.27

86.06

EBIT growth

-70.17

7.63

47.94

10,022.17

Net profit growth

-79.12

-1,522.21

-11.76

-138.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Sept-2010

Gross Sales

219.21

268.35

134.02

106.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

219.21

268.35

134.02

106.51

Other Operating Income

16.14

29.15

3.01

1.91

Other Income

2.38

6.25

3.69

2.06

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

DARIUS JEHANGIR KAKALIA

Director

SUSHILKUMAR AGRAWAL

Director

KALA AGARWAL

Company Secretary

KINJAL SUDHIR VYAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

Summary

Reliance Media World Limited is a business of radio broadcasting and operates radio broadcasting stations in forty-five cities in India, including the four metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata under the name and style / brand of BIG 92.7 FM. The company imported equipments from United States of America, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Ireland for its radio station.The company was originally incorporated on December 27, 2005 as Reliance Unicom Limited. In October 6, 2006, the company name was changed form Reliance Unicom Limited to Big Radio Limited.During the year 2006-2007, the company received 45 licences for operating FM radio channels. The company participated in tender for vacant channels of FM Radio Broadcasting Phase II. During the year 2007-2008, Adlabs Films Limited (AFL) was amalgamated with the company. In September 18, 2007, the company name was changed from Big Radio Limited to Reliance Unicom Limited.In July 22, 2009, the company further changed its name from Reliance Unicom Limited to Reliance Media World Limited.
