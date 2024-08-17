Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹69.1
Prev. Close₹69.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.66
Day's High₹69.25
Day's Low₹69
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)548.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
639.73
639.73
639.73
39.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,177.3
-1,058.17
-930.88
-838.09
Net Worth
-537.57
-418.44
-291.15
-798.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
298
313.22
344.87
290.09
yoy growth (%)
-4.85
-9.17
18.88
16.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-77.18
-67.18
-64.46
-57.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-109.98
17.64
44.59
63.9
Depreciation
-43.07
-17.73
-27.9
-31.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-673.38
622.4
-21.64
65.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.85
-9.17
18.88
16.53
Op profit growth
-22.88
-5.97
36.27
86.06
EBIT growth
-70.17
7.63
47.94
10,022.17
Net profit growth
-79.12
-1,522.21
-11.76
-138.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
219.21
268.35
134.02
106.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.21
268.35
134.02
106.51
Other Operating Income
16.14
29.15
3.01
1.91
Other Income
2.38
6.25
3.69
2.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DARIUS JEHANGIR KAKALIA
Director
SUSHILKUMAR AGRAWAL
Director
KALA AGARWAL
Company Secretary
KINJAL SUDHIR VYAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd
Summary
Reliance Media World Limited is a business of radio broadcasting and operates radio broadcasting stations in forty-five cities in India, including the four metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata under the name and style / brand of BIG 92.7 FM. The company imported equipments from United States of America, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Ireland for its radio station.The company was originally incorporated on December 27, 2005 as Reliance Unicom Limited. In October 6, 2006, the company name was changed form Reliance Unicom Limited to Big Radio Limited.During the year 2006-2007, the company received 45 licences for operating FM radio channels. The company participated in tender for vacant channels of FM Radio Broadcasting Phase II. During the year 2007-2008, Adlabs Films Limited (AFL) was amalgamated with the company. In September 18, 2007, the company name was changed from Big Radio Limited to Reliance Unicom Limited.In July 22, 2009, the company further changed its name from Reliance Unicom Limited to Reliance Media World Limited.
