Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.05
(-0.07%)
Mar 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

298

313.22

344.87

290.09

yoy growth (%)

-4.85

-9.17

18.88

16.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-77.18

-67.18

-64.46

-57.97

As % of sales

25.9

21.44

18.69

19.98

Other costs

-145.99

-149.01

-177.22

-156.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.99

47.57

51.38

53.91

Operating profit

74.82

97.02

103.18

75.72

OPM

25.1

30.97

29.92

26.1

Depreciation

-43.07

-17.73

-27.9

-31.67

Interest expense

-162.54

-158.54

-119.09

-46.73

Other income

20.8

96.9

88.4

66.59

Profit before tax

-109.98

17.64

44.59

63.9

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-109.98

17.64

44.59

63.9

Exceptional items

-22.44

-651.91

0

-13.36

Net profit

-132.43

-634.27

44.59

50.54

yoy growth (%)

-79.12

-1,522.21

-11.76

-138.87

NPM

-44.43

-202.49

12.93

17.42

