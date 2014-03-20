Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
298
313.22
344.87
290.09
yoy growth (%)
-4.85
-9.17
18.88
16.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-77.18
-67.18
-64.46
-57.97
As % of sales
25.9
21.44
18.69
19.98
Other costs
-145.99
-149.01
-177.22
-156.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.99
47.57
51.38
53.91
Operating profit
74.82
97.02
103.18
75.72
OPM
25.1
30.97
29.92
26.1
Depreciation
-43.07
-17.73
-27.9
-31.67
Interest expense
-162.54
-158.54
-119.09
-46.73
Other income
20.8
96.9
88.4
66.59
Profit before tax
-109.98
17.64
44.59
63.9
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-109.98
17.64
44.59
63.9
Exceptional items
-22.44
-651.91
0
-13.36
Net profit
-132.43
-634.27
44.59
50.54
yoy growth (%)
-79.12
-1,522.21
-11.76
-138.87
NPM
-44.43
-202.49
12.93
17.42
