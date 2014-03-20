Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-109.98
17.64
44.59
63.9
Depreciation
-43.07
-17.73
-27.9
-31.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-673.38
622.4
-21.64
65.98
Other operating items
Operating
-826.44
622.31
-4.94
98.21
Capital expenditure
443.72
-613.42
240.75
0.93
Free cash flow
-382.72
8.89
235.8
99.15
Equity raised
-1,192.85
76.39
1.09
-62.34
Investing
1.82
-2.84
0
-13.36
Financing
460.17
478.65
1,329.47
827.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,113.58
561.09
1,566.36
850.67
