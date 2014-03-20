iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.05
(-0.07%)
Mar 20, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-109.98

17.64

44.59

63.9

Depreciation

-43.07

-17.73

-27.9

-31.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-673.38

622.4

-21.64

65.98

Other operating items

Operating

-826.44

622.31

-4.94

98.21

Capital expenditure

443.72

-613.42

240.75

0.93

Free cash flow

-382.72

8.89

235.8

99.15

Equity raised

-1,192.85

76.39

1.09

-62.34

Investing

1.82

-2.84

0

-13.36

Financing

460.17

478.65

1,329.47

827.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,113.58

561.09

1,566.36

850.67

