iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Key Ratios

69.05
(-0.07%)
Mar 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.15

-22.3

31.5

18.32

Op profit growth

-28.34

-159.7

99.5

14.4

EBIT growth

-57.39

-156.75

30.6

2.85

Net profit growth

217.92

-14.58

70.11

15.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17

23.76

-30.92

-20.38

EBIT margin

10.15

23.86

-32.67

-32.89

Net profit margin

-221.36

-69.73

-63.42

-49.03

RoCE

3.28

6.95

-23.48

-25.99

RoNW

48.21

17.49

13.4

15.44

RoA

-17.9

-5.08

-11.39

-9.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-89.55

-28.71

-34.6

-23.62

Book value per share

-85.69

-1.54

-74.08

-41.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.08

0

0.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.03

59.45

91.49

109.33

Inventory days

7.56

27.85

44.91

58.11

Creditor days

-42.38

-61.39

-37.59

-34.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.18

-0.45

1.06

2.04

Net debt / equity

-1.68

-108.34

-2.13

-2.02

Net debt / op. profit

22.32

18.55

-10.48

-11.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-1.18

-0.52

Employee costs

-25.69

-22.78

-21.72

-25.71

Other costs

-57.3

-53.44

-108.02

-94.14

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.