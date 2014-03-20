Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.15
-22.3
31.5
18.32
Op profit growth
-28.34
-159.7
99.5
14.4
EBIT growth
-57.39
-156.75
30.6
2.85
Net profit growth
217.92
-14.58
70.11
15.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17
23.76
-30.92
-20.38
EBIT margin
10.15
23.86
-32.67
-32.89
Net profit margin
-221.36
-69.73
-63.42
-49.03
RoCE
3.28
6.95
-23.48
-25.99
RoNW
48.21
17.49
13.4
15.44
RoA
-17.9
-5.08
-11.39
-9.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-89.55
-28.71
-34.6
-23.62
Book value per share
-85.69
-1.54
-74.08
-41.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.08
0
0.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.03
59.45
91.49
109.33
Inventory days
7.56
27.85
44.91
58.11
Creditor days
-42.38
-61.39
-37.59
-34.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.18
-0.45
1.06
2.04
Net debt / equity
-1.68
-108.34
-2.13
-2.02
Net debt / op. profit
22.32
18.55
-10.48
-11.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-1.18
-0.52
Employee costs
-25.69
-22.78
-21.72
-25.71
Other costs
-57.3
-53.44
-108.02
-94.14
