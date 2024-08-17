Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
219.21
268.35
134.02
106.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.21
268.35
134.02
106.51
Other Operating Income
16.14
29.15
3.01
1.91
Other Income
2.38
6.25
3.69
2.06
Total Income
237.74
303.76
140.74
110.51
Total Expenditure
259.89
360.85
143.61
108.11
PBIDT
-22.14
-57.09
-2.88
2.4
Interest
30.04
16.82
3.65
13.55
PBDT
-52.2
-73.93
-6.53
-11.14
Depreciation
39.52
39.09
18
18.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.28
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-91.73
-113.01
-24.23
-29.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-91.73
-113.01
-24.23
-29.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-91.73
-113.01
-24.23
-29.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.55
-14.22
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.72
39.72
39.72
39.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,36,08,800
2,75,14,308
2,87,03,172
2,88,75,076
Public Shareholding (%)
29.7
34.63
36.13
36.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,58,42,368
5,19,36,860
5,07,47,996
5,05,76,096
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
70.29
65.37
63.86
63.65
PBIDTM(%)
-10.1
-21.27
-2.14
2.25
PBDTM(%)
-23.81
-27.54
-4.87
-10.46
PATM(%)
-41.84
-42.11
-18.08
-27.62
