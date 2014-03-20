Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
639.73
639.73
639.73
39.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,177.3
-1,058.17
-930.88
-838.09
Net Worth
-537.57
-418.44
-291.15
-798.36
Minority Interest
Debt
681.06
685.83
664.08
1,316.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
143.49
267.39
372.93
518.47
Fixed Assets
267.18
303.26
344.3
353.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-159.23
-49.68
8.25
90.1
Inventories
0
0.29
1.4
1.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
70.07
72.74
90.22
108.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.83
51.68
68.1
134.57
Sundry Creditors
-69.85
-46.81
-65.24
-64.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-207.28
-127.58
-86.23
-90.08
Cash
35.54
13.81
20.37
73.76
Total Assets
143.49
267.39
372.92
518.46
