Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Balance Sheet

69.05
(-0.07%)
Mar 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

639.73

639.73

639.73

39.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,177.3

-1,058.17

-930.88

-838.09

Net Worth

-537.57

-418.44

-291.15

-798.36

Minority Interest

Debt

681.06

685.83

664.08

1,316.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

143.49

267.39

372.93

518.47

Fixed Assets

267.18

303.26

344.3

353.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-159.23

-49.68

8.25

90.1

Inventories

0

0.29

1.4

1.67

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

70.07

72.74

90.22

108.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

47.83

51.68

68.1

134.57

Sundry Creditors

-69.85

-46.81

-65.24

-64.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-207.28

-127.58

-86.23

-90.08

Cash

35.54

13.81

20.37

73.76

Total Assets

143.49

267.39

372.92

518.46

