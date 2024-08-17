Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Summary

Reliance Media World Limited is a business of radio broadcasting and operates radio broadcasting stations in forty-five cities in India, including the four metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata under the name and style / brand of BIG 92.7 FM. The company imported equipments from United States of America, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Ireland for its radio station.The company was originally incorporated on December 27, 2005 as Reliance Unicom Limited. In October 6, 2006, the company name was changed form Reliance Unicom Limited to Big Radio Limited.During the year 2006-2007, the company received 45 licences for operating FM radio channels. The company participated in tender for vacant channels of FM Radio Broadcasting Phase II. During the year 2007-2008, Adlabs Films Limited (AFL) was amalgamated with the company. In September 18, 2007, the company name was changed from Big Radio Limited to Reliance Unicom Limited.In July 22, 2009, the company further changed its name from Reliance Unicom Limited to Reliance Media World Limited.