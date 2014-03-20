Report on the Financial Statements

To the Members of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022; and its loss (including total Comprehensive loss, Change in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified opinion

We draw attention to Note 39 of the financial statements, which fully describes that the Net worth of the Company has been fully eroded due to losses incurred, its current liabilities exceeds current assets and Company having defaulted in repayment of its dues to lenders. The Company also has received NCLT and DRT application made by the lenders on account of default in repayment of outstanding dues. These events and conditions along with matters stated in the aforesaid note indicate material uncertainty that exists which may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The management of the Company based on the assumption of fresh investments and cost reductions to scale up further operations and settlement of financial obligation have prepared the accounts on a Going Concern basis however; in the absence of any evidence to this effect we are unable to rely on the assessments made by the management that the Company would be able to continue as a going concern.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the report containing other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of management for the financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, change in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Except for the possible effects of the matters stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Change in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules made thereunder.

e) The matters described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) The directors of the Company are disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act, as the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to debenture holders (Refer Note 20.9).

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements in Note no. 34 of the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022

(i) In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment, on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of time. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical assets were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company do not have any immovable properties, hence the requirements of the said clause i(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company during the year has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets, hence the requirements of the said clause i(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information, explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1 988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, the reporting requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation and representation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore from banks on the basis of security of current assets, however, the Company has not filed quarterly returns and statements with such banks.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not given any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and others. Hence, the reporting requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or given any security and has not granted loans or any advances in nature of loans during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirements under clause (iii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of interest has not been stipulated or are not available for our verification, hence we are unable to comment whether total amount is overdue for more than ninety days. In absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence, we are unable to comment on reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and Interest thereon.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not renewed the loans granted to various parties.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records examined by us, the Company has granted loans or advance in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are as follows:

(Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 488.60 - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 488.60 - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - -

(iv) The Company has not granted any loan or provided any guarantee or security in connection with any loan taken by parties covered under section 185 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of section 185 and provision of section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments through more than two layers of investment companies as mentioned in sub-section (1) of section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Pursuant to rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of its services. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima fascia; the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made the detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, we observed that there are delays in amounts deposited with appropriate authorities for amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, goods and services tax, employees state insurance, cess and other material statutory dues. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, except for the dues of Professional Tax of Rs. 21.88 Lakhs and Labour Welfare Fund of Rs. 1.28 Lakhs there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect to such applicable statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2022 for a period of six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in clause vii (a) above, which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2022 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax 2006-07 and 2007-08 Bombay High Court 1,243.49 Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax 2006-07 and 2007-08 Commissioner, Service Tax, Mumbai 4.29 The Jammu & Kashmir General Sales Tax Act, 1962 General Sales Tax 2007-08 and 2008-09 High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Jammu 68.04

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of

loans or borrowings and interest thereon from banks & financial institutions, which were not paid as at Balance Sheet date. The lender wise details of principal and interest are as under. [refer note no. 20.9]:

Rs in Lakhs

Particulars Principal Interest Total Period of Default IndusInd Bank Limited 12,196.35 3,489.09 1 5,685.44 821 days Non-Convertible Debentures - L&T Investment Management Limited 1 6,500.00 4,888.99 21,388.99 905 days Non-Convertible Debentures - Franklin Templeton MF 6,680.00 1,780.44 8,460.44 700 days Redemption Premium Payable on NCD 976.17 - 976.17 687 days Total 36,352.52 10,158.52 46,511.04

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised term loans from any lender during the year and hence reporting under clause ix(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes.

e) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the reporting requirements under paragraph 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence the provision of clause x(a) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause x(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 1 2 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us or by any other auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information, explanations and representation given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) Based on the examination of records, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 7,783.70 lakh in the financial year 2021 -22 and Rs. 8,877.00 lakh in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) As referred to in basis of qualified opinion paragraph in our main audit report and as disclosed in note no 39 & 40 to the financial statement which also includes financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exist material uncertainty that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern as on the date of audit report and the capability of company for meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, due to losses incurred in previous years, the conditions and requirements of section 135 of the act is not applicable to the Company hence, clause (xx) (a) and (xx) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited for year ended March 31, 2022

Report on the internal financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date) to the members of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited for the year ended March 31, 2022)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited

(hereinafter referred to as "the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.