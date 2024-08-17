Summary

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd is Indias fastest growing film and entertainment services company and a member of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The company has a dominant and comprehensive presence in Film Services: Motion Picture Processing and DI, Film Restoration, Digital Mastering, Studios and Equipment rentals.The company operates Indias largest cinema chain with about 525 screens spread across India, US, Malaysia, Nepal and Netherlands. They have a significant presence in the film distribution space with a nationwide presence. The companys television venture, BIG Synergy is among the top players in the television programming industry.The company operates in three segments: film facilities, which involves processing of raw exposed films, color correction, editing, digital processing, equipment rental, copying and printing of positive exhibitions prints and trading in raw film rolls; theatrical exhibition, includes single screen, multiplex/Imax cinema exhibition, range of activities offered at cinema centers, including catering food and beverages, and film production and distribution, which represents acquisition of movie rights for overseas, as well as Indian distribution for a fixed period.Reliance MediaWorks Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company with the name Adlabs Films Ltd. The company initially catered to the Ad film market hence the company had Adlabs in their name. The company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and N

