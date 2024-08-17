Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹59.05
Prev. Close₹59.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹562.5
Day's High₹60.2
Day's Low₹59.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,155.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
96.6
96.6
96.6
96.6
Preference Capital
2,378.57
2,228.16
2,080.37
1,931.27
Reserves
-2,738.81
-2,580.07
-2,324.92
-2,175.64
Net Worth
-263.64
-255.31
-147.95
-147.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.25
3.14
28.98
181.43
yoy growth (%)
-28.42
-89.13
-84.02
-55.06
Raw materials
0
-0.27
-19.96
-10.78
As % of sales
0
8.7
68.87
5.94
Employee costs
-0.72
-1.37
-5.72
-13.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-138.74
-188.55
217.21
-426.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-5.21
-35.61
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-154.73
-25.85
106.8
-8.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.42
-89.13
-84.02
-55.06
Op profit growth
80.27
-64.76
-51.39
219.67
EBIT growth
-2,058.07
-100.51
-564.15
-14.21
Net profit growth
-26.41
-186.8
-210.18
-71.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
986.65
700.23
1,208.75
781.46
707.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
986.65
700.23
1,208.75
781.46
707.7
Other Operating Income
26.71
18.13
24.3
54.68
18.18
Other Income
37.52
34.72
21.8
14.11
23.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
S K Agrawal
Additional Director
Basantkumar Varma
Addtnl Independent Director
Sangeeta Sharma
Company Secretary
Samidha Bhagat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reliance MediaWorks Ltd
Summary
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd is Indias fastest growing film and entertainment services company and a member of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The company has a dominant and comprehensive presence in Film Services: Motion Picture Processing and DI, Film Restoration, Digital Mastering, Studios and Equipment rentals.The company operates Indias largest cinema chain with about 525 screens spread across India, US, Malaysia, Nepal and Netherlands. They have a significant presence in the film distribution space with a nationwide presence. The companys television venture, BIG Synergy is among the top players in the television programming industry.The company operates in three segments: film facilities, which involves processing of raw exposed films, color correction, editing, digital processing, equipment rental, copying and printing of positive exhibitions prints and trading in raw film rolls; theatrical exhibition, includes single screen, multiplex/Imax cinema exhibition, range of activities offered at cinema centers, including catering food and beverages, and film production and distribution, which represents acquisition of movie rights for overseas, as well as Indian distribution for a fixed period.Reliance MediaWorks Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company with the name Adlabs Films Ltd. The company initially catered to the Ad film market hence the company had Adlabs in their name. The company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and N
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.