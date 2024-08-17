iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Share Price

59.8
(0.08%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

59.05

Prev. Close

59.75

Turnover(Lac.)

562.5

Day's High

60.2

Day's Low

59.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,155.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Corporate Action

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:07 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 91.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 8.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

96.6

96.6

96.6

96.6

Preference Capital

2,378.57

2,228.16

2,080.37

1,931.27

Reserves

-2,738.81

-2,580.07

-2,324.92

-2,175.64

Net Worth

-263.64

-255.31

-147.95

-147.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.25

3.14

28.98

181.43

yoy growth (%)

-28.42

-89.13

-84.02

-55.06

Raw materials

0

-0.27

-19.96

-10.78

As % of sales

0

8.7

68.87

5.94

Employee costs

-0.72

-1.37

-5.72

-13.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-138.74

-188.55

217.21

-426.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-5.21

-35.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-154.73

-25.85

106.8

-8.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.42

-89.13

-84.02

-55.06

Op profit growth

80.27

-64.76

-51.39

219.67

EBIT growth

-2,058.07

-100.51

-564.15

-14.21

Net profit growth

-26.41

-186.8

-210.18

-71.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Sept-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

986.65

700.23

1,208.75

781.46

707.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

986.65

700.23

1,208.75

781.46

707.7

Other Operating Income

26.71

18.13

24.3

54.68

18.18

Other Income

37.52

34.72

21.8

14.11

23.02

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance MediaWorks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S K Agrawal

Additional Director

Basantkumar Varma

Addtnl Independent Director

Sangeeta Sharma

Company Secretary

Samidha Bhagat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance MediaWorks Ltd

Summary

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd is Indias fastest growing film and entertainment services company and a member of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The company has a dominant and comprehensive presence in Film Services: Motion Picture Processing and DI, Film Restoration, Digital Mastering, Studios and Equipment rentals.The company operates Indias largest cinema chain with about 525 screens spread across India, US, Malaysia, Nepal and Netherlands. They have a significant presence in the film distribution space with a nationwide presence. The companys television venture, BIG Synergy is among the top players in the television programming industry.The company operates in three segments: film facilities, which involves processing of raw exposed films, color correction, editing, digital processing, equipment rental, copying and printing of positive exhibitions prints and trading in raw film rolls; theatrical exhibition, includes single screen, multiplex/Imax cinema exhibition, range of activities offered at cinema centers, including catering food and beverages, and film production and distribution, which represents acquisition of movie rights for overseas, as well as Indian distribution for a fixed period.Reliance MediaWorks Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company with the name Adlabs Films Ltd. The company initially catered to the Ad film market hence the company had Adlabs in their name. The company is currently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and N
