|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.25
3.14
28.98
181.43
yoy growth (%)
-28.42
-89.13
-84.02
-55.06
Raw materials
0
-0.27
-19.96
-10.78
As % of sales
0
8.7
68.87
5.94
Employee costs
-0.72
-1.37
-5.72
-13.6
As % of sales
32.16
43.6
19.75
7.49
Other costs
-35.53
-20.36
-56.83
-267.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,576.61
646.74
196.1
147.27
Operating profit
-34
-18.86
-53.54
-110.15
OPM
-1,508.78
-599.04
-184.74
-60.71
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-5.21
-35.61
Interest expense
-192.36
-185.81
-311.33
-312.69
Other income
87.63
16.14
587.3
31.89
Profit before tax
-138.74
-188.55
217.21
-426.56
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-138.74
-188.55
217.21
-426.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
229.44
Net profit
-138.74
-188.55
217.21
-197.12
yoy growth (%)
-26.41
-186.8
-210.18
-71.57
NPM
-6,155.67
-5,987.74
749.44
-108.64
