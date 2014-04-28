iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.8
(0.08%)
Apr 28, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.25

3.14

28.98

181.43

yoy growth (%)

-28.42

-89.13

-84.02

-55.06

Raw materials

0

-0.27

-19.96

-10.78

As % of sales

0

8.7

68.87

5.94

Employee costs

-0.72

-1.37

-5.72

-13.6

As % of sales

32.16

43.6

19.75

7.49

Other costs

-35.53

-20.36

-56.83

-267.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,576.61

646.74

196.1

147.27

Operating profit

-34

-18.86

-53.54

-110.15

OPM

-1,508.78

-599.04

-184.74

-60.71

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-5.21

-35.61

Interest expense

-192.36

-185.81

-311.33

-312.69

Other income

87.63

16.14

587.3

31.89

Profit before tax

-138.74

-188.55

217.21

-426.56

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-138.74

-188.55

217.21

-426.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

229.44

Net profit

-138.74

-188.55

217.21

-197.12

yoy growth (%)

-26.41

-186.8

-210.18

-71.57

NPM

-6,155.67

-5,987.74

749.44

-108.64

