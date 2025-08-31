iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

31 Aug 2025 , 09:47 PM

JioHotstar, the OTT service born from the merger of Reliance’s media arm with Walt Disney’s India business, has quickly risen to become the world’s second-largest streaming platform.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, Akash M Ambani said the newly formed JioStar is now shaping India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. “In just a few months, we have created a revolution by strategically leveraging content, AI and technology to reshape how stories are told, delivered and experienced,” he told shareholders.

The platform has on-boarded more than 600 million users in just three months, including 75 million connected TVs. Of these, 300 million are paying subscribers a milestone achieved entirely within India.

JioHotstar now offers over 3.2 lakh hours of content, six times more than its nearest competitors, with 30,000 hours being added each year. Ambani said advanced AI tools and tech innovations are helping create personalised viewing experiences.

JioStar is also making a mark on television, commanding a 34 percent market share, equal to the next three networks combined. Ambani added that with its presence across mobile, TV and connected devices, JioStar is well on its way to serving a billion screens.

Calling the formation of JioStar a “defining moment” for the industry, he said Reliance will continue to expand the service across platforms and geographies, combining world-class content with innovation to push the boundaries of entertainment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Annual General Meeting
  • business
  • JioHotstar
  • JioStar
  • Reliance Industries
  • stock market
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.