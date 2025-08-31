JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar, the OTT service born from the merger of Reliance’s media arm with Walt Disney’s India business, has quickly risen to become the world’s second-largest streaming platform.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, Akash M Ambani said the newly formed JioStar is now shaping India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. “In just a few months, we have created a revolution by strategically leveraging content, AI and technology to reshape how stories are told, delivered and experienced,” he told shareholders.

The platform has on-boarded more than 600 million users in just three months, including 75 million connected TVs. Of these, 300 million are paying subscribers a milestone achieved entirely within India.

JioHotstar now offers over 3.2 lakh hours of content, six times more than its nearest competitors, with 30,000 hours being added each year. Ambani said advanced AI tools and tech innovations are helping create personalised viewing experiences.

JioStar is also making a mark on television, commanding a 34 percent market share, equal to the next three networks combined. Ambani added that with its presence across mobile, TV and connected devices, JioStar is well on its way to serving a billion screens.

Calling the formation of JioStar a “defining moment” for the industry, he said Reliance will continue to expand the service across platforms and geographies, combining world-class content with innovation to push the boundaries of entertainment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com