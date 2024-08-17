Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
357.29
342.97
380.77
419.89
351.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
357.29
342.97
380.77
419.89
351.12
Other Operating Income
9.5
8.71
8.21
7.57
30.32
Other Income
19.93
6.74
9.45
8.82
9.52
Total Income
386.72
358.42
398.43
436.29
390.96
Total Expenditure
404.3
480.88
510.68
487.13
428.89
PBIDT
-17.59
-122.46
-112.25
-50.83
-37.93
Interest
150.38
139.69
134.54
126.16
113.02
PBDT
-167.97
-262.16
-246.79
-176.99
-150.95
Depreciation
73.05
72.27
56.93
66.69
69.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.04
2.19
0.69
-6.17
1.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
9.88
Reported Profit After Tax
-244.08
-336.61
-304.41
-237.5
-231.96
Minority Interest After NP
3.44
2.2
0.86
3.15
-1.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-247.52
-338.81
-305.27
-240.66
-230.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-59.62
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-247.52
-279.19
-305.27
-240.66
-230.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-73.45
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
96.59
23.06
23.06
23.05
23.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,15,79,464
1,69,96,804
1,69,96,804
1,74,21,170
1,74,21,170
Public Shareholding (%)
26.7
36.85
36.85
37.77
37.77
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,16,29,360
2,91,29,366
2,91,29,366
2,87,05,000
2,87,05,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
73.3
63.15
63.15
62.22
62.23
PBIDTM(%)
-4.92
-35.7
-29.47
-12.1
-10.8
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-68.31
-98.14
-79.94
-56.56
-66.06
