|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.36
-67.18
-60.38
-49.74
Op profit growth
-10.64
-62.38
18.38
-27.21
EBIT growth
-132.12
-176.25
-40.25
-32.02
Net profit growth
146.71
-35.37
-63.8
-62.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-85.78
-87.02
-75.89
-25.39
EBIT margin
-67.45
190.34
-81.89
-54.29
Net profit margin
-573.65
-210.74
-107
-117.09
RoCE
-7.29
18.22
-16.11
-20.29
RoNW
12.92
3.1
3.46
12.78
RoA
-15.49
-5.04
-5.26
-10.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-17.8
-7.49
-13.59
-39.91
Book value per share
-38.63
-30.23
-85.93
-75.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-0.22
Tax payout
0.31
1.31
-0.01
0.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.25
28.64
155.38
122.82
Inventory days
2.43
2.09
7.96
6.66
Creditor days
-277.2
-249.42
-123.05
-90.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.14
-0.4
0.52
0.89
Net debt / equity
-1.59
-1.97
-1.42
-1.84
Net debt / op. profit
-23.08
-20.07
-15.43
-20.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.96
-32.38
0
0
Employee costs
-8.97
-14.58
-9.67
-20.88
Other costs
-175.85
-140.04
-166.22
-104.5
