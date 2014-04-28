iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Key Ratios

59.8
(0.08%)
Apr 28, 2014

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.36

-67.18

-60.38

-49.74

Op profit growth

-10.64

-62.38

18.38

-27.21

EBIT growth

-132.12

-176.25

-40.25

-32.02

Net profit growth

146.71

-35.37

-63.8

-62.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-85.78

-87.02

-75.89

-25.39

EBIT margin

-67.45

190.34

-81.89

-54.29

Net profit margin

-573.65

-210.74

-107

-117.09

RoCE

-7.29

18.22

-16.11

-20.29

RoNW

12.92

3.1

3.46

12.78

RoA

-15.49

-5.04

-5.26

-10.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-17.8

-7.49

-13.59

-39.91

Book value per share

-38.63

-30.23

-85.93

-75.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-0.22

Tax payout

0.31

1.31

-0.01

0.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.25

28.64

155.38

122.82

Inventory days

2.43

2.09

7.96

6.66

Creditor days

-277.2

-249.42

-123.05

-90.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.14

-0.4

0.52

0.89

Net debt / equity

-1.59

-1.97

-1.42

-1.84

Net debt / op. profit

-23.08

-20.07

-15.43

-20.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.96

-32.38

0

0

Employee costs

-8.97

-14.58

-9.67

-20.88

Other costs

-175.85

-140.04

-166.22

-104.5

