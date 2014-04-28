iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59.8
(0.08%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-138.74

-188.55

217.21

-426.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-5.21

-35.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-154.73

-25.85

106.8

-8.96

Other operating items

Operating

-293.49

-214.42

318.79

-471.13

Capital expenditure

-0.01

279

-567.44

-987.48

Free cash flow

-293.51

64.57

-248.64

-1,458.61

Equity raised

-3,629.73

-3,252.58

-2,090.17

-2,913.29

Investing

15.62

107.01

-615.52

208.3

Financing

650.01

686.4

2,128.66

3,186.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,257.61

-2,394.6

-825.67

-977.11

