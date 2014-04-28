Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-138.74
-188.55
217.21
-426.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-5.21
-35.61
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-154.73
-25.85
106.8
-8.96
Other operating items
Operating
-293.49
-214.42
318.79
-471.13
Capital expenditure
-0.01
279
-567.44
-987.48
Free cash flow
-293.51
64.57
-248.64
-1,458.61
Equity raised
-3,629.73
-3,252.58
-2,090.17
-2,913.29
Investing
15.62
107.01
-615.52
208.3
Financing
650.01
686.4
2,128.66
3,186.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,257.61
-2,394.6
-825.67
-977.11
