Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Balance Sheet

59.8
(0.08%)
Apr 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.6

96.6

96.6

96.6

Preference Capital

2,528.98

2,378.57

2,228.16

2,080.37

Reserves

-2,901.73

-2,738.81

-2,580.07

-2,324.92

Net Worth

-276.15

-263.64

-255.31

-147.95

Minority Interest

Debt

214.95

214.94

215.34

229.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-61.2

-48.69

-39.97

81.63

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.63

23.15

34.68

151.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-80.08

-78.98

-81.11

-76.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.39

0.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

21.12

22.41

20.05

24.91

Sundry Creditors

-22.25

-22.55

-15.9

-15.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-78.95

-78.84

-85.65

-85.83

Cash

7.25

7.13

6.44

6.92

Total Assets

-61.2

-48.69

-39.98

81.64

