Reliance MediaWorks Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.6
96.6
96.6
96.6
Preference Capital
2,528.98
2,378.57
2,228.16
2,080.37
Reserves
-2,901.73
-2,738.81
-2,580.07
-2,324.92
Net Worth
-276.15
-263.64
-255.31
-147.95
Minority Interest
Debt
214.95
214.94
215.34
229.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-61.2
-48.69
-39.97
81.63
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.63
23.15
34.68
151.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-80.08
-78.98
-81.11
-76.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.39
0.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.12
22.41
20.05
24.91
Sundry Creditors
-22.25
-22.55
-15.9
-15.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-78.95
-78.84
-85.65
-85.83
Cash
7.25
7.13
6.44
6.92
Total Assets
-61.2
-48.69
-39.98
81.64
