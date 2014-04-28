To the Members of Reliance MediaWorks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Reliance MediaWorks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Changes in Equity and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We refer Note 42 to the accompanying financial statements regarding non provision of interest Rs. 2,435.93 Lakhs on borrowings for the year ended March 31,2024. Had such interest been provided, the reported Loss for the year would have been higher by Rs.2,435.93 Lakhs. Non provision of interest is not in compliance with Ind AS-23 "Borrowing Costs".

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of Standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in the context.

In addition to the matters described in the Material Uncertainty related to Going concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone financial statements.

• Pending receipt of balance confirmation from a few banks as on reporting date, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact if any, on the financial statements of the Company.

According to information and explanations given to us, these accounts are non-operative due to KYC non compliances. The Company has initiated process for updating KYC, once done; banks will process the balance confirmations.

Emphasis of Matter

The Company has outstanding loans and advances of Rs.44,511.20 Lakhs (including interest accrued thereon) and Investments of Rs.17,148.38 Lakhs. We are unable to comment on the readability of the said loans and investments. This assessment involves significant management judgement and estimates on the valuation methodology and various assumptions used in determination of fair value by independent valuation experts / management. However, on conservative basis the Company has made provision of Rs. 43,333.59 Lakhs for loans and Rs.15,985.88 Lakhs for Investments.

Our opinion is not modified in this respect.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 41 in the Standalone financial statements regarding accumulated loss exceeding Net Worth of the Company, Current liabilities exceeding its Current assets and the Company has prepared the Standalone financial statements on a going concern basis for the reasons stated therein.

Our opinion is not modified in this respect;

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for audit trail compliance and for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Directors report and shareholders information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement therein; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Except for the matters described in the Basis of Qualified opinion paragraph above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the possible effects in the matters described in the Basis of Qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act except Ind AS 23 "Borrowing costs",

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The going concern matter described in Going Concern clause above, in our opinion, may have effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid managerial remuneration to directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) There are pending litigations which may impact financial position of the Company as detailed in Note 31 of the Standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and protection fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (i) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company is using accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Further, there are no instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in our Report of even date on Accounts of Reliance MediaWorks Limited for year ended March 31,2024

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) As explained to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property, hence reporting requirement under clause 3 (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year under audit.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or any pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) As explained to us, there is no inventory hence clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from any bank or financial institution, hence provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans secured/unsecured or investments or advances or guarantees or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not directly or indirectly advance loan to the persons covered under section 185 of the Act or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons and has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of Investments, Loans, Guarantee or security given as applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit which is deemed to be deposit from the public hence clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of activities carried on by the Company. Hence provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) a) Based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authority undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues, wherever applicable, during the year. Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are disputed statutory dues pending to be deposited with the respective authorities by the Company as mentioned in the table below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Demand Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending VAT, Madhya Pradesh Duty and Penalty 2.78 2006-2007 Commercial Tax Officer Madhya Pradesh VAT, Madhya Pradesh Duty and Penalty 7.04 2007-2008 Commercial Tax Officer Madhya Pradesh VAT, Madhya Pradesh Duty and Penalty 5.30 2008-2009 Commercial Tax Officer Madhya Pradesh VAT, West Bengal Duty and Penalty 6.21 2008-2009 Commercial Tax Officer West Bengal VAT, Rajasthan Duty and Penalty 278.50 2010-2015 Deputy Commissioner, Jaipur VAT, Kanpur Duty and Penalty 6.48 2007-08 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Kanpur Entertainment Tax Entertainment Tax 488.90 2006-2011 Honble High Court Madhya Pradesh Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 68.60 2006-2007 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 67.71 2008-2009 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 109.36 2006-2007 ACIT- Income Tax

viii) As per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of borrowings and interest during the year as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Principal* Interest** Name of Lenders Amount No. of Days default - Max Amount No. of Days Default - Max Other lender - I 21,494.00 1095 2,775.07 3285 Other lender - II - - 3,321.08 3285 Other lender - III - - 546.73 3285 Other lender - IV - - 817.10 3285

*Loans amount is overdue and terms and conditions for repayment have not been stipulated.

**Apart from above, interest of Rs.9,740.88 (in Lakhs) not provided in books by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, we report that during the year Company has not obtained any term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) During the year the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans hence clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or debentures during the year hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the Company issued for the year under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs.15,138.80 lakhs in the current financial year and incurred cash loss of Rs.14,939.01 lakhs in the preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the financial statements of the Company, the CSR requirement is not applicable to the Company in view of losses incurred by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Reliance MediaWorks Limited ("the Company") of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Reliance MediaWorks Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Based on our audit, information and explanations provided by the management weaknesses have been observed with regard to internal financial control. The Company needs to strengthen loans / investments documentation including justification for sanctioning the loans / investments, risk assessment of exposures and its mitigation monitoring of end use of funds and the policy of sanctioning loans / investments to the entities with weaker credit worthiness .The Company also needs to strengthen internal financial control with respect to recovery of Trade Receivables and documentation including justification for selecting the customers, working capital and debtors, evaluation of payment capacity and the policy of sanctioning credit to the entities with weaker credit worthiness.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate Financial Controls system with reference to financial statements and such Financial Controls over financial statements are operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Financial Controls criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI except for the effects / possible effects of the material weaknesses described above.