SectorEntertainment
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹127.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.67
Day's High₹126
Day's Low₹121.04
52 Week's High₹184.9
52 Week's Low₹96.17
Book Value₹54.5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)428.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
36.03
17.68
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.36
142.98
122.51
115.93
Net Worth
192.49
179.01
140.19
129.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.45
25.66
22.26
22.43
yoy growth (%)
-31.99
15.28
-0.75
1.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.71
-1.41
-1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.53
9.63
13.29
14.27
Depreciation
-3.96
-5.42
-3.58
-3.57
Tax paid
-3.6
-1.99
-2.74
-3.75
Working capital
145.31
6.63
-77.8
16.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.99
15.28
-0.75
1.8
Op profit growth
-50.22
15.91
-3.89
4.71
EBIT growth
9.49
32.91
-6.98
28.28
Net profit growth
3.69
-27.57
0.28
82.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
189.61
140.57
45.01
28.57
25.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
189.61
140.57
45.01
28.57
25.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.74
26.78
5.13
25.84
16.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rasesh Kanakia
Managing Director
Himanshu Kanakia
Independent Director
Anand Bathiya
Executive Director
Hiral Kanakia
Independent Director
Naushad Panjwani
Independent Director
Shantilal Haria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cineline India Ltd
Summary
Cinemax India Limited was incorporated in the year 2002 as Cineline Entertainment (India) Pvt Ltd to carry on the business of building owning and operating Multiplexes Theatres and entertainment centres. The name of the Company was changed to Cinemax Cinemas (India) Pvt Ltd on December 23 2005. On June 12, 2006, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Cinemax India Limited. Through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, further, the Company was renamed from Cinemax India Limited to Cinemax Properties Limited on 9 May, 2012 and to Cineline India Limited on 26 March, 2013.Cinemax India Ltd, a part of the Kanakia Group is one of the most prominent entertainment companies in India. The Company is engaged in business of movie exhibition in India. It run one of the largest film exhibition chains in the country with 25 properties having 74 screens, out of which 32 screens are in tax-free locations. They also operate in the gaming business under the brand name Giggles. There are four Giggles outlets in the country Eternity Mall, Thane; Eternity Mall, Nagpur; Iscon Mall, Rajkot and Dev Arc Mall, Ahmedabad.The company has four subsidiaries, namely Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Nikmo Finance Pvt Ltd and Cinemax Motion Pictures Ltd. Nikmo Finance is a subsidiary of Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The multiplex at Versova, Mumbai is operating under Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the multiplex at Kandivali-East, Mumba
Read More
The Cineline India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cineline India Ltd is ₹428.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cineline India Ltd is 0 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cineline India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cineline India Ltd is ₹96.17 and ₹184.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cineline India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at 10.53%, 1 Year at -11.12%, 6 Month at -5.26%, 3 Month at 7.85% and 1 Month at 13.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.