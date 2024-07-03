iifl-logo-icon 1
Cineline India Ltd Share Price

124.99
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:28 PM

  • Open126
  • Day's High126
  • 52 Wk High184.9
  • Prev. Close127.41
  • Day's Low121.04
  • 52 Wk Low 96.17
  • Turnover (lac)79.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value54.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)428.3
  • Div. Yield0
Cineline India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

126

Prev. Close

127.41

Turnover(Lac.)

79.67

Day's High

126

Day's Low

121.04

52 Week's High

184.9

52 Week's Low

96.17

Book Value

54.5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

428.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cineline India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Cineline India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.60%

Non-Promoter- 1.39%

Institutions: 1.39%

Non-Institutions: 29.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cineline India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.13

36.03

17.68

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.36

142.98

122.51

115.93

Net Worth

192.49

179.01

140.19

129.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.45

25.66

22.26

22.43

yoy growth (%)

-31.99

15.28

-0.75

1.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.71

-1.41

-1.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.53

9.63

13.29

14.27

Depreciation

-3.96

-5.42

-3.58

-3.57

Tax paid

-3.6

-1.99

-2.74

-3.75

Working capital

145.31

6.63

-77.8

16.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.99

15.28

-0.75

1.8

Op profit growth

-50.22

15.91

-3.89

4.71

EBIT growth

9.49

32.91

-6.98

28.28

Net profit growth

3.69

-27.57

0.28

82.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

189.61

140.57

45.01

28.57

25.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

189.61

140.57

45.01

28.57

25.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.74

26.78

5.13

25.84

16.55

Cineline India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cineline India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rasesh Kanakia

Managing Director

Himanshu Kanakia

Independent Director

Anand Bathiya

Executive Director

Hiral Kanakia

Independent Director

Naushad Panjwani

Independent Director

Shantilal Haria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cineline India Ltd

Summary

Cinemax India Limited was incorporated in the year 2002 as Cineline Entertainment (India) Pvt Ltd to carry on the business of building owning and operating Multiplexes Theatres and entertainment centres. The name of the Company was changed to Cinemax Cinemas (India) Pvt Ltd on December 23 2005. On June 12, 2006, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Cinemax India Limited. Through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, further, the Company was renamed from Cinemax India Limited to Cinemax Properties Limited on 9 May, 2012 and to Cineline India Limited on 26 March, 2013.Cinemax India Ltd, a part of the Kanakia Group is one of the most prominent entertainment companies in India. The Company is engaged in business of movie exhibition in India. It run one of the largest film exhibition chains in the country with 25 properties having 74 screens, out of which 32 screens are in tax-free locations. They also operate in the gaming business under the brand name Giggles. There are four Giggles outlets in the country Eternity Mall, Thane; Eternity Mall, Nagpur; Iscon Mall, Rajkot and Dev Arc Mall, Ahmedabad.The company has four subsidiaries, namely Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Nikmo Finance Pvt Ltd and Cinemax Motion Pictures Ltd. Nikmo Finance is a subsidiary of Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The multiplex at Versova, Mumbai is operating under Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the multiplex at Kandivali-East, Mumba
Company FAQs

What is the Cineline India Ltd share price today?

The Cineline India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cineline India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cineline India Ltd is ₹428.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cineline India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cineline India Ltd is 0 and 2.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cineline India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cineline India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cineline India Ltd is ₹96.17 and ₹184.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cineline India Ltd?

Cineline India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at 10.53%, 1 Year at -11.12%, 6 Month at -5.26%, 3 Month at 7.85% and 1 Month at 13.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cineline India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cineline India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.60 %
Institutions - 1.39 %
Public - 29.01 %

