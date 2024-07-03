Summary

Cinemax India Limited was incorporated in the year 2002 as Cineline Entertainment (India) Pvt Ltd to carry on the business of building owning and operating Multiplexes Theatres and entertainment centres. The name of the Company was changed to Cinemax Cinemas (India) Pvt Ltd on December 23 2005. On June 12, 2006, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Cinemax India Limited. Through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, further, the Company was renamed from Cinemax India Limited to Cinemax Properties Limited on 9 May, 2012 and to Cineline India Limited on 26 March, 2013.Cinemax India Ltd, a part of the Kanakia Group is one of the most prominent entertainment companies in India. The Company is engaged in business of movie exhibition in India. It run one of the largest film exhibition chains in the country with 25 properties having 74 screens, out of which 32 screens are in tax-free locations. They also operate in the gaming business under the brand name Giggles. There are four Giggles outlets in the country Eternity Mall, Thane; Eternity Mall, Nagpur; Iscon Mall, Rajkot and Dev Arc Mall, Ahmedabad.The company has four subsidiaries, namely Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Nikmo Finance Pvt Ltd and Cinemax Motion Pictures Ltd. Nikmo Finance is a subsidiary of Growel Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The multiplex at Versova, Mumbai is operating under Vista Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the multiplex at Kandivali-East, Mumba

