iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cineline India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

121.04
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cineline India Ltd

Cineline India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.53

9.63

13.29

14.27

Depreciation

-3.96

-5.42

-3.58

-3.57

Tax paid

-3.6

-1.99

-2.74

-3.75

Working capital

145.31

6.63

-77.8

16.43

Other operating items

Operating

149.26

8.84

-70.83

23.38

Capital expenditure

-22.83

24.52

-2.7

-44.41

Free cash flow

126.43

33.36

-73.54

-21.03

Equity raised

215.99

190.84

161.57

142.01

Investing

89.62

0.01

0

0

Financing

15.56

42.29

-3.59

6.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.39

Net in cash

447.61

266.51

84.44

128.94

Cineline India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cineline India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.