Cineline India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.53
9.63
13.29
14.27
Depreciation
-3.96
-5.42
-3.58
-3.57
Tax paid
-3.6
-1.99
-2.74
-3.75
Working capital
145.31
6.63
-77.8
16.43
Other operating items
Operating
149.26
8.84
-70.83
23.38
Capital expenditure
-22.83
24.52
-2.7
-44.41
Free cash flow
126.43
33.36
-73.54
-21.03
Equity raised
215.99
190.84
161.57
142.01
Investing
89.62
0.01
0
0
Financing
15.56
42.29
-3.59
6.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.39
Net in cash
447.61
266.51
84.44
128.94
