Cineline India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
55.84
36.47
37.03
68.85
63.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.84
36.47
37.03
68.85
63.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.42
1.82
2.36
0.77
Total Income
56.45
36.89
38.85
71.21
64.55
Total Expenditure
42.46
37.02
32.69
50.73
46.17
PBIDT
13.99
-0.12
6.17
20.48
18.39
Interest
7.28
7.16
7.34
10.29
7.17
PBDT
6.71
-7.28
-1.17
10.18
11.22
Depreciation
5.51
5.43
5.42
7.68
4.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
1.48
0.15
-1.83
Deferred Tax
0.29
-2.17
-1.58
0.72
3.14
Reported Profit After Tax
0.91
-10.54
-6.5
1.63
5.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.91
-10.54
-6.5
1.63
5.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0.27
-3.75
0.62
0
-1.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.64
-6.79
-7.12
1.63
6.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.27
-3.07
-1.9
0.5
1.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.13
17.13
17.13
15.78
15.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.05
-0.32
16.66
29.74
28.82
PBDTM(%)
12.01
-19.96
-3.15
14.78
17.58
PATM(%)
1.62
-28.9
-17.55
2.36
7.88
