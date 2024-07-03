iifl-logo-icon 1
Cineline India Ltd Quarterly Results

127.09
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

55.84

36.47

37.03

68.85

63.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.84

36.47

37.03

68.85

63.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.42

1.82

2.36

0.77

Total Income

56.45

36.89

38.85

71.21

64.55

Total Expenditure

42.46

37.02

32.69

50.73

46.17

PBIDT

13.99

-0.12

6.17

20.48

18.39

Interest

7.28

7.16

7.34

10.29

7.17

PBDT

6.71

-7.28

-1.17

10.18

11.22

Depreciation

5.51

5.43

5.42

7.68

4.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

1.48

0.15

-1.83

Deferred Tax

0.29

-2.17

-1.58

0.72

3.14

Reported Profit After Tax

0.91

-10.54

-6.5

1.63

5.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.91

-10.54

-6.5

1.63

5.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0.27

-3.75

0.62

0

-1.91

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.64

-6.79

-7.12

1.63

6.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.27

-3.07

-1.9

0.5

1.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.13

17.13

17.13

15.78

15.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.05

-0.32

16.66

29.74

28.82

PBDTM(%)

12.01

-19.96

-3.15

14.78

17.58

PATM(%)

1.62

-28.9

-17.55

2.36

7.88

