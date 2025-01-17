Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.33
-91.02
48.97
Op profit growth
-28.8
-53.91
22.85
EBIT growth
6.87
41.85
22.04
Net profit growth
-37.29
117.72
-35.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.97
65.64
12.78
15.5
EBIT margin
104.62
108.99
6.89
8.42
Net profit margin
16.75
29.74
1.22
2.84
RoCE
7.88
9.08
6.62
RoNW
0.96
1.28
0.5
RoA
0.31
0.62
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.71
2.73
1.25
1.94
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.12
0.78
-6.38
-4.88
Book value per share
45.27
43.56
62.4
61.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.39
6.79
27.2
21.67
P/CEPS
-27.95
23.52
-5.32
-8.61
P/B
0.69
0.42
0.54
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
10.18
6.67
5.2
5.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0.18
Tax payout
-37.31
-20.69
124.48
8.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.15
93.59
13.31
Inventory days
1.14
20.26
2.33
Creditor days
-103.69
-508.01
-26.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.34
-1.52
-1.3
-1.45
Net debt / equity
2.34
1.4
0.67
0.52
Net debt / op. profit
24.78
10.14
3.24
3.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-6.79
-6.02
Employee costs
-8.32
-6.68
-8.94
-9.79
Other costs
-49.69
-27.66
-71.47
-68.67
