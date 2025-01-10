Cineline India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
36.03
17.68
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.36
142.98
122.51
115.93
Net Worth
192.49
179.01
140.19
129.93
Minority Interest
Debt
234.8
232.56
191.86
186.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.76
2.61
6.78
6.08
Total Liabilities
434.05
414.18
338.83
322.95
Fixed Assets
209.12
199.98
66.18
80.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
219.54
219.72
89.63
89.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.73
4.76
4.48
0
Networking Capital
-14.49
-34.57
153.32
143.47
Inventories
2.01
1.84
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.34
3.35
1.4
2.78
Debtor Days
58.14
Other Current Assets
48.1
37.53
160.31
151.66
Sundry Creditors
-32.92
-39.99
-1.63
-1.65
Creditor Days
34.51
Other Current Liabilities
-35.02
-37.3
-6.76
-9.32
Cash
10.15
24.3
25.21
9.64
Total Assets
434.05
414.19
338.82
322.95
