Cineline India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.09
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:01:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.45

25.66

22.26

22.43

yoy growth (%)

-31.99

15.28

-0.75

1.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.71

-1.41

-1.41

As % of sales

4.61

6.68

6.33

6.28

Other costs

-8.25

-7.09

-6.31

-5.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.31

27.63

28.34

26.25

Operating profit

8.38

16.85

14.54

15.13

OPM

48.07

65.67

65.31

67.45

Depreciation

-3.96

-5.42

-3.58

-3.57

Interest expense

-19.1

-18.34

-7.76

-8.36

Other income

26.21

16.54

10.09

11.07

Profit before tax

11.53

9.63

13.29

14.27

Taxes

-3.6

-1.99

-2.74

-3.75

Tax rate

-31.28

-20.68

-20.61

-26.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.92

7.64

10.55

10.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.92

7.64

10.55

10.52

yoy growth (%)

3.69

-27.57

0.28

82.45

NPM

45.4

29.77

47.39

46.9

