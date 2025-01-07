Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.45
25.66
22.26
22.43
yoy growth (%)
-31.99
15.28
-0.75
1.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.71
-1.41
-1.41
As % of sales
4.61
6.68
6.33
6.28
Other costs
-8.25
-7.09
-6.31
-5.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.31
27.63
28.34
26.25
Operating profit
8.38
16.85
14.54
15.13
OPM
48.07
65.67
65.31
67.45
Depreciation
-3.96
-5.42
-3.58
-3.57
Interest expense
-19.1
-18.34
-7.76
-8.36
Other income
26.21
16.54
10.09
11.07
Profit before tax
11.53
9.63
13.29
14.27
Taxes
-3.6
-1.99
-2.74
-3.75
Tax rate
-31.28
-20.68
-20.61
-26.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.92
7.64
10.55
10.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.92
7.64
10.55
10.52
yoy growth (%)
3.69
-27.57
0.28
82.45
NPM
45.4
29.77
47.39
46.9
