Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Cineline India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We inform that board meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th December, 2024 inter alia to consider evaluate and if deem fit to approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of issuance of securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares of the company through permissible modes The Board approved the issuance of upto 38,46,153 warrants each convertible into or exchangeable for, one equity share within the period of 18 months in accordance with applicable law (warrants)at a price of Rs.117/- each (including the warrant subscription and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto Rs. 44,99,99,901/- to the members of the promoter group and Mr. Utpal Sheth - non promoter and by way of preferential issue in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and other applicable laws. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th December 2024 has interalia considered and approved sale of Hotel -Hyatt Centric, Goa, Owned by R&H Spaces Pvt Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of sale of Building being Hotel Hyatt centric, Goa and the land appurtenant thereto along with the related assets by R&H Spaces Private Limited with an option, as previously approved, to sell the investment in 100% equity share of R&H Spaces Private limited on such terms and conditions as may be agreed by the Company and potential buyers (other than promoter/Promoter group/group Companies), for an aggregate consideration of not less than Rs. 270 Crores . The Board aims to identify buyer and finalize the sale process by 31st March 2025, subject to fulfillment of any applicable conditions precedent. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Cineline India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Cineline India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Cineline India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter alia where along with other matters the Board shall consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. As communicated vide our letter dated 28th March 2024 the trading window of our Company remains closed from 1st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records. Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that the Board of the Directors (Board) of Cineline India Limited (Company) at their meeting held today viz. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: Board of Directors has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024