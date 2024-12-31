iifl-logo-icon 1
Cineline India Ltd EGM

108.55
(-1.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Cineline India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
The Board approved the issuance of upto 38,46,153 warrants each convertible into or exchangeable for, one equity share within the period of 18 months in accordance with applicable law (warrants)at a price of Rs.117/- each (including the warrant subscription and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto Rs. 44,99,99,901/- to the members of the promoter group and Mr. Utpal Sheth - non promoter and by way of preferential issue in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 8 January 2025 through video conference is attached Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Newspaper Advertisement for the corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 8th January 2025 through video Conferencing/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025) Summary of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 08th January, 2025 Details of voting results of the EGM pursuant to Reg 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 and scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
EGM27 May 202419 Jun 2024
EGM 19/06/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of Extra ordinary Meeting of the Company to be held on 19th June,2024 through Video Conferencing/OAVM. Summary of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 19th June 2024. Details of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Cineline India: Related News

No Record Found

