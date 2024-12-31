The Board approved the issuance of upto 38,46,153 warrants each convertible into or exchangeable for, one equity share within the period of 18 months in accordance with applicable law (warrants)at a price of Rs.117/- each (including the warrant subscription and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto Rs. 44,99,99,901/- to the members of the promoter group and Mr. Utpal Sheth - non promoter and by way of preferential issue in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 8 January 2025 through video conference is attached Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Newspaper Advertisement for the corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 8th January 2025 through video Conferencing/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025) Summary of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 08th January, 2025 Details of voting results of the EGM pursuant to Reg 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 and scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)