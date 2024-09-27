Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Summary of proceedings/ outcome of the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) we submit hereby Voting result pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 along with scrutinizer report with respect to 22nd Annual General meeting held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 through video conferencing/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)