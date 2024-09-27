|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Summary of proceedings/ outcome of the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) we submit hereby Voting result pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 along with scrutinizer report with respect to 22nd Annual General meeting held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 through video conferencing/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.