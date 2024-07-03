iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Share Price

56.74
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open59
  Day's High59
  52 Wk High79.3
  Prev. Close58.66
  Day's Low56.62
  52 Wk Low 49
  Turnover (lac)7.18
  P/E67.11
  Face Value10
  Book Value52.06
  EPS0.87
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.1
  Div. Yield0
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

59

Prev. Close

58.66

Turnover(Lac.)

7.18

Day's High

59

Day's Low

56.62

52 Week's High

79.3

52 Week's Low

49

Book Value

52.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.1

P/E

67.11

EPS

0.87

Divi. Yield

0

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 44.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.05

58.91

62.8

63.03

Net Worth

75.52

73.38

77.27

77.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

44.66

7.74

27.28

19.55

yoy growth (%)

476.39

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Raw materials

-0.48

-0.76

0

-1.63

As % of sales

1.08

9.85

0

8.33

Employee costs

-2.46

-1.35

-1.94

-1.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.34

-5.7

0.66

1.57

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.27

-0.17

Tax paid

0.14

0.35

0.22

0.52

Working capital

-0.03

-4.31

-1.17

-1.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

476.39

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Op profit growth

-95.92

-864.48

-59.5

-158.19

EBIT growth

-97.87

-547.86

-46.43

-341.36

Net profit growth

-96.29

-706.83

-58.11

-253.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

57.72

18.28

44.71

7.75

27.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.72

18.28

44.71

7.75

27.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.55

0.39

0.92

0.69

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield (%)
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value (₹)
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pritish Nandy

Non Executive Director

Rina Pritish Nandy

Vice Chairman & CEO

Pallab Bhattacharya

Executive Director

Rangita Pritish Nandy

Independent Director

Raghu R Palat

Independent Director

Sunil Alagh

Independent Director

Karan Ahluwalia

Independent Director

Neerja Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in September93 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a public company from March, 2000 and consequently renamed as Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (PNCL). The Company is presently engaged in production and exploitation of content including cinematographic films, TV serials and Digital Series etc. for worldwide exploitation in all formats.The Company initially focused on production of news and current affairs programs on Doordarshan and later on gradually expanded its product offerings for all the major satellite channels producing comedy serials, chat shows, power interviews, corporate and business shows, environmental and animal rights shows, career shows, lifestyle shows, live election debates, exit polls, award shows as well as typical soap opera that cut across channels, genres and languages. The company has also extended itself into areas like brand building and event management that have direct links with its core business of TV content software division. With specialist skills in developing media and entertainment content, it has moved into the internet business and sought synergies between that and its role as a content software provider.The Company was one of the first media and entertainment Company to go public in year 2000, when it got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The company had, during the financial year 2001,raised a sum o
Company FAQs

What is the Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd share price today?

The Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is ₹82.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is 67.11 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is ₹49 and ₹79.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd?

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.01%, 3 Years at 0.52%, 1 Year at 12.48%, 6 Month at -10.58%, 3 Month at -13.48% and 1 Month at -6.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.84 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 44.50 %

