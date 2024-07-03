Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹59
Prev. Close₹58.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.18
Day's High₹59
Day's Low₹56.62
52 Week's High₹79.3
52 Week's Low₹49
Book Value₹52.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.1
P/E67.11
EPS0.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.05
58.91
62.8
63.03
Net Worth
75.52
73.38
77.27
77.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.66
7.74
27.28
19.55
yoy growth (%)
476.39
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Raw materials
-0.48
-0.76
0
-1.63
As % of sales
1.08
9.85
0
8.33
Employee costs
-2.46
-1.35
-1.94
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.34
-5.7
0.66
1.57
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.27
-0.17
Tax paid
0.14
0.35
0.22
0.52
Working capital
-0.03
-4.31
-1.17
-1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
476.39
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Op profit growth
-95.92
-864.48
-59.5
-158.19
EBIT growth
-97.87
-547.86
-46.43
-341.36
Net profit growth
-96.29
-706.83
-58.11
-253.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
57.72
18.28
44.71
7.75
27.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.72
18.28
44.71
7.75
27.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.55
0.39
0.92
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pritish Nandy
Non Executive Director
Rina Pritish Nandy
Vice Chairman & CEO
Pallab Bhattacharya
Executive Director
Rangita Pritish Nandy
Independent Director
Raghu R Palat
Independent Director
Sunil Alagh
Independent Director
Karan Ahluwalia
Independent Director
Neerja Shah
Reports by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in September93 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a public company from March, 2000 and consequently renamed as Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (PNCL). The Company is presently engaged in production and exploitation of content including cinematographic films, TV serials and Digital Series etc. for worldwide exploitation in all formats.The Company initially focused on production of news and current affairs programs on Doordarshan and later on gradually expanded its product offerings for all the major satellite channels producing comedy serials, chat shows, power interviews, corporate and business shows, environmental and animal rights shows, career shows, lifestyle shows, live election debates, exit polls, award shows as well as typical soap opera that cut across channels, genres and languages. The company has also extended itself into areas like brand building and event management that have direct links with its core business of TV content software division. With specialist skills in developing media and entertainment content, it has moved into the internet business and sought synergies between that and its role as a content software provider.The Company was one of the first media and entertainment Company to go public in year 2000, when it got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The company had, during the financial year 2001,raised a sum o
Read More
The Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is ₹82.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is 67.11 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd is ₹49 and ₹79.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.01%, 3 Years at 0.52%, 1 Year at 12.48%, 6 Month at -10.58%, 3 Month at -13.48% and 1 Month at -6.46%.
