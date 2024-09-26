iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd AGM

44.52
(4.80%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Prit Nandy Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202421 May 2024
The Company is submitting the outcome of Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. The Company has approved and adopted the annual audited financial results for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the auditors report thereon. Also adopted the annual audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Fixed the date of ensuing 31st AGM of the Company on September 26, 2024 at 3 pm at the registered office of the Company through other Audio Visual mode. (OAVM) Accepted the resignation of Santosh Gharat, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and relinquish him wef June 7, 2024. Outcome of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

