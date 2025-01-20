iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Key Ratios

46.49
(0.52%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

476.87

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Op profit growth

-96.45

-496.59

-44.4

-176.63

EBIT growth

-98.67

-365.82

-35.66

-443.35

Net profit growth

-92.99

-471.56

-48.69

-280.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.42

-69.09

4.94

12.41

EBIT margin

-0.13

-60.75

6.49

14.07

Net profit margin

-0.75

-62.51

4.77

12.99

RoCE

-0.07

-5.1

1.86

2.91

RoNW

-0.11

-1.53

0.4

0.81

RoA

-0.09

-1.31

0.34

0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.23

-3.35

0.9

1.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.41

-3.53

0.71

1.63

Book value per share

52.46

52.71

56.04

54.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-204.78

-12.46

8.33

8.35

P/CEPS

-113.22

-11.8

10.52

8.99

P/B

0.89

0.79

0.13

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

309.64

-13.63

0.16

6.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

15.25

-4.05

5.6

21.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.02

56.75

5.48

27.53

Inventory days

455

2,654.04

765.84

1,093.01

Creditor days

-13.61

-23.25

-12.38

-19.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.26

13.81

-3.3

-4.17

Net debt / equity

-0.08

0

-0.12

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

32.77

-0.01

-7.79

-1.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.05

-9.85

0

-8.17

Employee costs

-5.5

-17.44

-7.13

-5.69

Other costs

-93.87

-141.78

-87.91

-73.71

