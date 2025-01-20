Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
476.87
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Op profit growth
-96.45
-496.59
-44.4
-176.63
EBIT growth
-98.67
-365.82
-35.66
-443.35
Net profit growth
-92.99
-471.56
-48.69
-280.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.42
-69.09
4.94
12.41
EBIT margin
-0.13
-60.75
6.49
14.07
Net profit margin
-0.75
-62.51
4.77
12.99
RoCE
-0.07
-5.1
1.86
2.91
RoNW
-0.11
-1.53
0.4
0.81
RoA
-0.09
-1.31
0.34
0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.23
-3.35
0.9
1.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.41
-3.53
0.71
1.63
Book value per share
52.46
52.71
56.04
54.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-204.78
-12.46
8.33
8.35
P/CEPS
-113.22
-11.8
10.52
8.99
P/B
0.89
0.79
0.13
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
309.64
-13.63
0.16
6.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
15.25
-4.05
5.6
21.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.02
56.75
5.48
27.53
Inventory days
455
2,654.04
765.84
1,093.01
Creditor days
-13.61
-23.25
-12.38
-19.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.26
13.81
-3.3
-4.17
Net debt / equity
-0.08
0
-0.12
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
32.77
-0.01
-7.79
-1.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.05
-9.85
0
-8.17
Employee costs
-5.5
-17.44
-7.13
-5.69
Other costs
-93.87
-141.78
-87.91
-73.71
