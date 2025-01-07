iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53
(-5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

44.66

7.74

27.28

19.55

yoy growth (%)

476.39

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Raw materials

-0.48

-0.76

0

-1.63

As % of sales

1.08

9.85

0

8.33

Employee costs

-2.46

-1.35

-1.94

-1.11

As % of sales

5.5

17.44

7.13

5.69

Other costs

-41.96

-11.56

-24.56

-14.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.95

149.22

90.02

76.16

Operating profit

-0.24

-5.93

0.77

1.91

OPM

-0.54

-76.53

2.84

9.79

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.27

-0.17

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.34

-0.53

-0.65

Other income

0.38

0.84

0.69

0.49

Profit before tax

-0.34

-5.7

0.66

1.57

Taxes

0.14

0.35

0.22

0.52

Tax rate

-42.72

-6.24

33.38

33.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-5.34

0.88

2.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

-5.34

0.88

2.1

yoy growth (%)

-96.29

-706.83

-58.11

-253.11

NPM

-0.44

-68.97

3.22

10.75

Prit Nandy Comm. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.