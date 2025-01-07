Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.66
7.74
27.28
19.55
yoy growth (%)
476.39
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Raw materials
-0.48
-0.76
0
-1.63
As % of sales
1.08
9.85
0
8.33
Employee costs
-2.46
-1.35
-1.94
-1.11
As % of sales
5.5
17.44
7.13
5.69
Other costs
-41.96
-11.56
-24.56
-14.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.95
149.22
90.02
76.16
Operating profit
-0.24
-5.93
0.77
1.91
OPM
-0.54
-76.53
2.84
9.79
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.27
-0.17
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.34
-0.53
-0.65
Other income
0.38
0.84
0.69
0.49
Profit before tax
-0.34
-5.7
0.66
1.57
Taxes
0.14
0.35
0.22
0.52
Tax rate
-42.72
-6.24
33.38
33.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
-5.34
0.88
2.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
-5.34
0.88
2.1
yoy growth (%)
-96.29
-706.83
-58.11
-253.11
NPM
-0.44
-68.97
3.22
10.75
