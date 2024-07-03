Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.73
19.05
28.87
6.94
17.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.73
19.05
28.87
6.94
17.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.14
0.11
0.25
0.15
Total Income
3.86
19.19
28.98
7.19
17.64
Total Expenditure
4.43
18.72
27.79
6.57
16.36
PBIDT
-0.57
0.47
1.19
0.62
1.27
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
PBDT
-0.59
0.45
1.17
0.6
1.25
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.13
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.55
0.37
1.11
0.52
1.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.55
0.37
1.11
0.52
1.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.55
0.37
1.11
0.52
1.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.38
0.26
0.76
0.36
0.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.28
2.46
4.12
8.93
7.26
PBDTM(%)
-15.81
2.36
4.05
8.64
7.15
PATM(%)
-14.74
1.94
3.84
7.49
6.69
