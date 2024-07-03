iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Quarterly Results

53
(-5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.73

19.05

28.87

6.94

17.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.73

19.05

28.87

6.94

17.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.14

0.11

0.25

0.15

Total Income

3.86

19.19

28.98

7.19

17.64

Total Expenditure

4.43

18.72

27.79

6.57

16.36

PBIDT

-0.57

0.47

1.19

0.62

1.27

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

PBDT

-0.59

0.45

1.17

0.6

1.25

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.13

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.55

0.37

1.11

0.52

1.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.55

0.37

1.11

0.52

1.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.55

0.37

1.11

0.52

1.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.38

0.26

0.76

0.36

0.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.28

2.46

4.12

8.93

7.26

PBDTM(%)

-15.81

2.36

4.05

8.64

7.15

PATM(%)

-14.74

1.94

3.84

7.49

6.69

