Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
28.85
17.71
28.94
3.38
19.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.85
17.71
28.94
3.38
19.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.32
0.36
0.65
0.59
Total Income
29.38
18.03
29.3
4.03
20.54
Total Expenditure
27.76
19.93
29.15
8.23
21.96
PBIDT
1.61
-1.9
0.15
-4.2
-1.42
Interest
0.07
0.08
0.14
0.28
0.41
PBDT
1.54
-1.99
0
-4.48
-1.83
Depreciation
0.24
0.25
0.2
0.21
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.24
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.01
-0.08
-0.09
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
1.31
-2.24
-0.11
-4.6
-1.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.31
-2.24
-0.11
-4.6
-1.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.31
-2.24
-0.11
-4.6
-1.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
-1.55
-0.08
-3.18
-1.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.58
-10.72
0.51
-124.26
-7.11
PBDTM(%)
5.33
-11.23
0
-132.54
-9.17
PATM(%)
4.54
-12.64
-0.38
-136.09
-9.12
