Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

53
(0.19%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

28.85

17.71

28.94

3.38

19.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.85

17.71

28.94

3.38

19.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.32

0.36

0.65

0.59

Total Income

29.38

18.03

29.3

4.03

20.54

Total Expenditure

27.76

19.93

29.15

8.23

21.96

PBIDT

1.61

-1.9

0.15

-4.2

-1.42

Interest

0.07

0.08

0.14

0.28

0.41

PBDT

1.54

-1.99

0

-4.48

-1.83

Depreciation

0.24

0.25

0.2

0.21

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.24

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.01

-0.08

-0.09

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

1.31

-2.24

-0.11

-4.6

-1.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.31

-2.24

-0.11

-4.6

-1.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.31

-2.24

-0.11

-4.6

-1.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.91

-1.55

-0.08

-3.18

-1.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.58

-10.72

0.51

-124.26

-7.11

PBDTM(%)

5.33

-11.23

0

-132.54

-9.17

PATM(%)

4.54

-12.64

-0.38

-136.09

-9.12

QUICKLINKS FOR Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

