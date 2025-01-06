Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.34
-5.7
0.66
1.57
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.27
-0.17
Tax paid
0.14
0.35
0.22
0.52
Working capital
-0.03
-4.31
-1.17
-1.53
Other operating items
Operating
-0.5
-9.92
-0.56
0.39
Capital expenditure
0.51
-0.09
0.61
-0.3
Free cash flow
0
-10.01
0.04
0.09
Equity raised
126.02
136.71
134.06
129.03
Investing
0
-0.58
-1.17
-0.59
Financing
-0.68
-0.46
-1.83
-1.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
125.35
125.65
131.11
127.1
