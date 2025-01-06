iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.86
(-4.77%)
Jan 6, 2025

Prit Nandy Comm. FINANCIALS

Prit Nandy Comm. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.34

-5.7

0.66

1.57

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.27

-0.17

Tax paid

0.14

0.35

0.22

0.52

Working capital

-0.03

-4.31

-1.17

-1.53

Other operating items

Operating

-0.5

-9.92

-0.56

0.39

Capital expenditure

0.51

-0.09

0.61

-0.3

Free cash flow

0

-10.01

0.04

0.09

Equity raised

126.02

136.71

134.06

129.03

Investing

0

-0.58

-1.17

-0.59

Financing

-0.68

-0.46

-1.83

-1.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

125.35

125.65

131.11

127.1

