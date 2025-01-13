Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.05
58.91
62.8
63.03
Net Worth
75.52
73.38
77.27
77.5
Minority Interest
Debt
1.13
1.78
1.36
2.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.14
11.18
11.19
11.32
Total Liabilities
87.79
86.34
89.82
90.86
Fixed Assets
1.78
2.02
2.32
1.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.53
0.7
0.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
0.93
0.91
0.89
Networking Capital
80.93
82.72
78.33
85.87
Inventories
55.22
55.68
55.74
56.22
Inventory Days
455.47
2,647.91
Sundry Debtors
1.3
0.46
0
2.17
Debtor Days
0
102.2
Other Current Assets
36.57
34
30.65
32.2
Sundry Creditors
-4.61
-0.66
-2.14
-1.21
Creditor Days
17.48
56.99
Other Current Liabilities
-7.55
-6.76
-5.92
-3.51
Cash
3.86
0.15
7.55
1.92
Total Assets
87.77
86.35
89.81
90.84
