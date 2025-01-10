INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO

THE MEMBERS OF

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 33(b) on the standalone financial statements which relates to impairment loss of Rs.33.39 lakhs in investment in subsidiary company "PNC Digital Limited." based on the factors stated in the said note.

We further draw attention to note 35(a) on the standalone financial statements which describe the facts related to the legal proceedings initiated by the Company for the recovery of an advance of Rs.150 lakh. The management considers the same as good and fully recoverable. The legal opinion obtained by the Company supports this. We have relied on the opinion and consequently the Company has not made provision of any amount there against.

We further draw attention to note 35(b) on the standalone financial statements which describes that the Company has received an award of Rs.3.52 crore plus interest of Rs.35 lakh received by the Company in its favour in the arbitration case filed against White Feather Films (Proprietor Sanjay Gupta). White Feather Films has gone in appeal against the above said award. The court has directed the proprietor not to dispose off/create any third-party rights on his properties which are valued at Rs.12 crore. Proceedings are ongoing and in view of the same outstanding of Rs.3.17 crore is considered as fully recoverable and consequently there is no provision made of any amount there against.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

a. Valuation of Inventory (as described in note 8 and 2(j) of the standalone financial statements)

Description of Key Audit Matter:

Inventory includes Cinematic Content and Television Content. Cinematic Content includes completed cinematic content (Unamortised and Unexploited content) as at year ended. Television Content includes unexploited television content as at year ended.

Considering the distinctiveness of each type of inventory, the industry in which the Company is operating, and the peculiarity involved makes valuation a complex exercise. Additionally, the allocation of initial cost is done on the basis of genre, nature of the cinematic content involving significant judgments and estimates by the management. The value of the Companys Inventories as at March 31, 2024 amounts to Rs.5,521.98 lakh, which is a significant component of the Balance Sheet. Therefore, we have considered it to be a key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response:

We have gained adequate understanding of the nature of Inventories and applied the prescriptions given in Ind AS 2 in their context.

We analyzed the valuation approaches adopted by management for each class of Inventories for their appropriateness. We also audited the methodology used by the Company and verified reasonableness of estimates applied by the Company including useful life of the content, implications of technological changes and other factors mentioned in note 37 to the standalone financial statements. Further we have reviewed the valuation carried out on the basis of the accounting policy including realizations made in the past and expectation of future potential to earn there from. Finally, the appropriateness and adequacy of the presentation and disclosure of Inventory in the financial statements was audited. Based on the above work performed, no exceptions were noted.

b. Amortisation of Inventory (as described in note 2(j) and note 37 of the standalone financial statements)

Description of Key Audit Matter:

Inventory of the Company comprises audio-visual entertainment content which are intangible in nature. Determination of useful life of Intangible inventory involves significant estimates by the management which involves economic useful life of content post digitisation, new avenues of content exploitation with the emergence of new technologies, increased reach of Indian content in new and existing global markets and various other factors mentioned in note 37 to the standalone financial statements. Cost of inventory is divided into components such as Global theatrical rights, Global broadcasting rights, Music right, Global streaming rights and emerging platforms, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)/ Residual rights. Each of these components of costs are amortised by the management over their respective estimated useful lives as described in note 2( j) and note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

Considering the significant estimates involved by the management and its complexity, we have considered it to be a Key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response:

Audit procedure included detailed review of rationale documented by the management for ascertaining useful life of intangible inventory, basis of allocation of costs into different categories, basis of its amortization as per manner provided in note 2( j) and note 37 to the standalone financial statements. In addition, we also verified the industry practice, past trends, examined the transactions to ascertain that amortization is in accordance with accounting policy. Based on the above work performed, no exceptions were noted.

c. Revenue Recognition (as described in note 2(m) and note 22 of the standalone financial statements)

Description of Key Audit Matter:

Revenue (as disclosed in note 22) from each stream of income is contracted uniquely based on number of factors. Costs incurred from conceptualisation onwards are typical to the industry and the Company considering the uncertainty and measurability of eventual success of a project. There are often timing differences between when revenue/ cost invoiced/ incurred to when revenue/ cost is actually earned/ charged. The resultant bifurcation between accruals and deferrals are brought to account at each reporting date. Recognition of revenue is driven by specific terms of related contracts.

The accounting policies for revenue recognition are set out in note 2(m) to the standalone financial statements. This is considered to be a key audit matter due to significance of revenue in the Statement of Profit and Loss and the complexity involved in the revenue cycle for determination of existence, accuracy and timing of revenue recognition.

Description of Auditors response:

Audit procedure relating to existence, accuracy and timing of revenue recognition included reading the terms and conditions of contracts relating to different classes of contracts including but not limited to variation in the terms of the contracts, examination of transactions, cut off procedures to check that revenue is accrued in the correct accounting period, review of controls and analytical procedures covering revenue, direct costs and margins for different revenue streams were audited amongst other considerations. Based on the above work performed, no exceptions were noted.

d. Advance for Content (as described in note 7 and note 36 of advance write off of the standalone financial statements)

Description of Key Audit Matter:

Company carries out number of long- term in-house content development projects for which it incurs costs for title registration, amounts paid to writers/ actors and for finalizing cast, preshoot expenses, professional fees etc. These amounts have different ageing depending on the progress of each project. These costs are classified under a broad head as Rs.Advance for Content amounting to Rs.2,006.12 lakh as at March 31, 2024 which is a significant component of the Balance Sheet. Therefore, we have considered it to be a key audit matter.

Description of Auditors response:

Audit procedure included understanding from the technical team about its realizable value, its future viability and management contention to continue with the project including considerations for write off/ impairment based on future plans of the Company, considerations of trends in the country as well global trends. Several considerations enter into evaluation as to continuance and viability of the various projects referred to above. We verify the existence of the agreements, and the approval of management with respect to the amount written off based on future plans of the Company. Further, the appropriateness and adequacy of the presentation and disclosure of Advance for Content in the financial statements was audited. Based on the above work performed, no exceptions were noted.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Chairmans Statement, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the aforesaid Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended

We draw your attention to note 31 to the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 according to which the managerial remuneration paid to the Whole-Time directors which exceeds the prescribed limits under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act by Rs.13.13 lakh. As per the provisions of the Act, the excess remuneration is subject to approval of the shareholders which the Company proposes to obtain in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. T he Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

as disclosed in the note 44(g)(i) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. T he Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 44(g)(ii) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person (s) or entity (ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For BD Jokhakar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 104345W Pramod Prabhudesai Partner Membership number 032992 Mumbai, May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24032992BKCNWT6113

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on standalone financial statements of even date)

i. a. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment

A. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no Intangible assets held by the Company during the year. Therefore, sub clause (a) (B) of the paragraph 3 (i) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties held by the Company. Therefore, sub clause (c) of the paragraph 3 (i) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no revaluation of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year by the company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As explained to us by the management, the production/ making of content requires various types, qualities and quantities of content related consumables and inputs in different denominations. Due to the multiplicity and complexity of items, it is not practicable to maintain quantitative record/ continuous stock register, as the process of making content is not amenable to it. All the purchases of content related consumables are treated as consumed. In view of this the Company does not maintain stock register, except the record of the finished content, unamortised content, unfinished content and also does not carry out physical verification of stock. However, management physically verifies the finished content in the hand at the end of the year. In our opinion, having regards to the size of the Company and nature of business, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Based on the records provided to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed in the aggregate for each class of inventory on such physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, this sub clause is not applicable for the year under report.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, during the year, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees or securities, given any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Consequently, sub clause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, made investments, provided guarantees and securities during the year as contemplated under Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. We have been informed by the management of the Company that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal which needs to be complied with. Therefore, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and other material statutory dues as applicable to it have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, there were no undisputed statutory dues as mentioned above in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company does not have any dues as at March 31, 2024 referred to in sub clause (a) above which have been deposited on account of any dispute except in case of, the details of which are provided below:

(In Rs.lakh) Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Amount paid under protest Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending GST Act, 2017 Tax, Interest, Penalty 36.16 1.55 FY 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we are of the opinion that no funds are raised on short term basis that have been utilised for long term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate. Therefore, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies. Consequently, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a . According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments). Consequently, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully/ partly/ optionally) during the year. Consequently, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out based upon the generally accepted audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the Management, and the representations obtained from the Management, no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, no report has been filed by any auditor under Section 143(12) in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and based on the records produced to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, sub clause (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in Note 31 on the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system which needs to be strengthened considering the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as specified under Section 192 of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.365.52 lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans so far as received and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year under report and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For BD Jokhakar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 104345W Pramod Prabhudesai Partner Membership number 032992 Mumbai, May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24032992BKCNWT6113

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on standalone financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pritish Nandy Communications Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.