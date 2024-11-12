Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter-alia consider review and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today which commenced at 5.00 PM and concluded at 7.00 PM has inter-alia approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and 2. Review reports (Standalone and Consolidated) on the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 in the format prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with the unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors. 3. The resignation given by Hemant Auti from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company and he has been relieved from the services of the Company with the closing of business hours of 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to inter-alia consider review and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the annual audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter and year ended March 31 2024 The Company is submitting the outcome of Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. The Company has approved and adopted the annual audited financial results for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the auditors report thereon. Also adopted the annual audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Fixed the date of ensuing 31st AGM of the Company on September 26, 2024 at 3 pm at the registered office of the Company through other Audio Visual mode. (OAVM) Accepted the resignation of Santosh Gharat, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and relinquish him wef June 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024