Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Summary

Incorporated in September93 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a public company from March, 2000 and consequently renamed as Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (PNCL). The Company is presently engaged in production and exploitation of content including cinematographic films, TV serials and Digital Series etc. for worldwide exploitation in all formats.The Company initially focused on production of news and current affairs programs on Doordarshan and later on gradually expanded its product offerings for all the major satellite channels producing comedy serials, chat shows, power interviews, corporate and business shows, environmental and animal rights shows, career shows, lifestyle shows, live election debates, exit polls, award shows as well as typical soap opera that cut across channels, genres and languages. The company has also extended itself into areas like brand building and event management that have direct links with its core business of TV content software division. With specialist skills in developing media and entertainment content, it has moved into the internet business and sought synergies between that and its role as a content software provider.The Company was one of the first media and entertainment Company to go public in year 2000, when it got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The company had, during the financial year 2001,raised a sum of Rs.4056 lakhs by way of issue of shares through IPO. It utilised Rs. 3630 lakhs till March, 2003 for content and other purposes disclosed in Prospectus.The Companys Wellness business was transferred to PNC Wellness Pvt Ltd with effect from April 1, 2006. Thereafter, in 2006, the Company acquired all 60,000 shares of PNC Wellness Pvt Ltd, thereby making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 27, 2006. Also, the said Quarter witnessed the release of the Companys most talked about film Ankahee.The Company in 2006, released two films worldwide, readied four more for release and continued work on several other content projects. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi was acclaimed as Indian cinemas first great political epic, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena was well received and the pre release buzz about Ankahee and Pyaar Ke Side Effects were strong. PNC also dealt in and re-exploited its television contents. The Company came out with a QIP issue during 2007, by virtue of which it allotted 4,000,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 60 per share on March 21, 2007 to Qualified Institutional Buyers. These shares were traded by BSE and NSE with effect from March 30, 2007. The Companys new film project Shaadi Ke Side/ Effects commenced production during the year 2014. The new film Mastizaade was released worldwide during 2016-17.During the year 2022-23, two of the Companys new shows, Season 1 of Modern Love Mumbai and Season 3 of the International Emmy nominated show Four More Shots Please!, were premiered on Amazon Prime Video, on May 13, 2022 and October 21, 2022 respectively. Additionally, the filming of a new young adult drama series for Amazon Prime Video, set on a university campus, started in Delhi on July 5, 2023.